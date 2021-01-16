The contender with the next-highest sum was a fellow Democrat, former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William), with about $1.3 million in the bank.

Among the other Democrats, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond) had about $633,000 on hand, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax had about $79,000, and Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas) had about $7,000.

Among Republicans, Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), a former speaker of the state House, had about $691,000 on hand. State Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield) had about $235,000.

One other Republican joined the race last week, and another signaled plans to run. No fundraising figures were available for those two: Republican Sergio de la Peña, a retired U.S. Army colonel who declared himself a candidate Monday; and Glenn Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group executive who filed paperwork to establish his campaign that day.

Third-party candidate Princess Blanding, whose brother, Marcus-David Peters, was killed by Richmond police while he was experiencing a mental health crisis in 2018, had $116.

The candidates are seeking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is barred by the state constitution from serving back-to-back terms.

In the crowded race for lieutenant governor, among Democrats, Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke) had $602,000; Norfolk City Council member Andria P. McClellan had $220,000; Del. Mark H. Levine (Alexandria) had about $206,000; Fairfax County NAACP President Sean Perryman had $171,000; Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (Prince William) had $138,000; Del. Hala S. Ayala (Prince William) had $108,000; Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren had $20,000; and former Virginia Democratic Party chairman Paul Goldman had $2,000.

Among Republicans seeking the lieutenant governorship, Fairfax County business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia had about $41,000; Lance Allen, a Fauquier County national security company executive, had $25,000; Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (Virginia Beach) had $18,000. Another Republican candidate, former delegate Timothy D. Hugo (Fairfax), did not file a report.

In the race for attorney general, incumbent Mark R. Herring (D), who is seeking a third term, had about $1.1 million. A Democratic challenger, Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (Norfolk), had $736,000.