After the group was stuck between the first floor and the lower level for about 30 minutes, the Richmond Fire Department came to their rescue.

“I was laughing,” Terry McAuliffe said in a brief phone call later. “I was trying to keep a jovial mood. Nothing you could do about it.”

Hey @JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/SVpTIUoYfC — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 2, 2020

“We knew we’d be rescued!” the former first lady added.

The misadventure followed a whirlwind few days for the Biden campaign and the former vice president’s growing band of supporters in Virginia that started Friday, when he won the endorsement of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).



McAuliffe endorsed Biden on Saturday shortly after Biden’s decisive win in the South Carolina primary, and appeared by his side Sunday night at a rally in Norfolk.

There, Biden fueled speculation that McAuliffe might seek to recapture his old office in 2021, calling him “the once and future governor of Virginia.”

Asked about the possibility on Monday, McAuliffe joked that he would return to Richmond only “if they get the elevators working.”

Then he added: “I’m all focused on making sure we beat [President] Trump. Let’s get through that, and then we may hear something in November or right after that. We gotta get him out of the White House — ’21 is a long way off. We as Democrats got to prioritize.”

McAuliffe immortalized the elevator moment in a tweet and selfie featuring himself; his wife; Stoney; Khizr Khan, a Gold Star father who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and was criticized by President Trump; Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria); Del. Alfonso H. Lopez (D-Arlington); and a few staff members.

The group had been meeting at state Democratic Party headquarters, on the 20th floor of the Sun Trust building. They piled into the elevator, planning to walk the short distance to the Bell Tower outside the state Capitol, where a crowd was waiting.

McAuliffe noted — for the record — that the group was nowhere near the elevator's 3,500-pound weight limit.

The elevator went down, but stopped between floors, said Adam Zuckerman, the direct-mail director for the Biden campaign. When the small space started to heat up, they pried open the inner doors to let in some air.

Stoney used is cellphone to call the fire chief. One of the occupants started to feel claustrophobic. McAuliffe snapped the photo.

“It’s definitely something I’ll be telling my kids and my grandkids about someday,” Zuckerman said.

The firefighters — whose national union has endorsed Biden — arrived quickly and helped the group to safety.

