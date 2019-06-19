Gov. Terry McAuliffe reacts to applause during his opening remarks to a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond in 2018. McAuliffe was presenting his last State of the State speech. (Timothy C. Wright/For The Washington Post)

Terry McAuliffe has joined CNN as a commentator, the former Virginia governor announced two months after confirming that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president.

“Super excited to be joining @CNN as a commentator. Start tomorrow night — talking politics and the economy. Will be MUST WATCH TV. Game on!” he tweeted with celebratory emoji.

When he bowed out of the 2020 contest, McAuliffe said he would devote his time and resources to helping elect Democrats to the General Assembly while his successor, Gov. Ralph Northam, recovers from a blackface scandal.

All 140 seats in the state legislature are on the ballot this year, and Democrats are just a few seats away from gaining majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate.

McAuliffe, a prolific fundraiser and former head of the Democratic National Committee, announced his formalized role with the cable network Tuesday afternoon.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news