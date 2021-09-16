The two candidates came into the debate with very different agendas. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, was seeking to remind voters of his generally popular track record while making the case that he has fresh ideas for moving forward.
Democrats made enormous gains in Virginia during the past four years, as an increasingly diverse electorate was energized by opposition to the presidency of Donald Trump. But without Trump in the White House, McAuliffe faces the twin tasks of keeping his base fired up and motivating crucial swing voters to show up to the polls and continue supporting Democrats.
Youngkin, a multimillionaire former private equity executive, has no political record and has spent the summer flooding the airwaves with advertisements that introduced him as a mainstream conservative.
His challenge has been to energize the Trump loyalists who are the most active base of the GOP while persuading disaffected suburban voters that it’s safe to come back into the Republican fold.
Though Youngkin was slow to roll out specific policy proposals, in the past three weeks he has refocused his campaign on a far-reaching set of tax cuts and business-friendly proposals that he says would invigorate the state’s economy.
Expect McAuliffe to blast the price tag of those cuts and tout the state’s reputation under Democrats as a top place to do business. He’s also likely to try to pin down Youngkin on social issues such as abortion. The Republican has said he is opposed to abortion in all cases except for rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger, but he was caught on video this summer saying that he can’t fully express his feelings about abortion without alienating independent voters.
McAuliffe has also worked to tie Youngkin to Republican initiatives in Georgia and Texas that restrict voting access, and to GOP governors in states such as Florida who have resisted coronavirus-related restrictions and seen infection rates soar.
Youngkin, for his part, has been hitting McAuliffe for a rising crime rate over the past eight years and for his support from groups that have advocated “defunding” the police. Look for him also to press McAuliffe on whether he would end Virginia’s right-to-work law, which tends to limit union membership and is popular with the business community. McAuliffe has generally avoided a hard stance on the issue, saying that he would sign a bill repealing right-to-work but that the legislature would never pass one.
As a veteran politician, McAuliffe enters the debate with years of practice and preparation, while Youngkin has never participated in a political debate before but is a polished and comfortable campaigner.
The debate will be live-streamed on The Washington Post’s website as well as on the Appalachian School of Law’s YouTube channel and by television and radio stations around the state.
The only other debate is set for Sept. 28 and sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.