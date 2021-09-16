Expect McAuliffe to blast the price tag of those cuts and tout the state’s reputation under Democrats as a top place to do business. He’s also likely to try to pin down Youngkin on social issues such as abortion. The Republican has said he is opposed to abortion in all cases except for rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger, but he was caught on video this summer saying that he can’t fully express his feelings about abortion without alienating independent voters.