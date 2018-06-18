Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and his wife, Dorothy, will host a fundraiser for Democrats trying to retake the House of Representatives at their home in July. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and his wife, Dorothy, will host a high-dollar fundraiser at their McLean home next month to benefit Democrats’ bid to retake the House in this year’s midterm elections.

Invitations went out Monday for the July 25 event, which will feature House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who leads the Democrats’ effort as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Tickets for the fundraiser — billed as a “reception and conversation benefiting the Virginia House Victory Fund” — start at $3,000 for two and go up to $42,000 for four VIP passes, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by The Washington Post.

A potential contender for president in 2020, McAuliffe was a record-smashing Democratic fundraiser and chairman of the Democratic National Committee before serving as governor. His four-year term ended in January.