Miyares defeated Democrat Mark R. Herring, a marquee political name who touted his efforts to turn the attorney general’s office into a liberal bastion. Herring conceded Wednesday evening.
Miyares has promised an about-face, saying he would take a stricter line on criminal offenders, support police, push for what he calls “common sense” measures to prevent vote fraud and probe the constitutionality of some laws passed by a legislature controlled by Democrats.
In an interview, Miyares said he also would be the first child of an immigrant to hold the attorney general’s office and that he would be proud to represent “new Virginians.”
“It’s so humbling for me that almost 56 years after my mother left [Cuba] penniless and homeless, I’m going to be the top lawyer in the state,” Miyares said. “That’s something I’ll think about every day in office.”
In a message to his supporters, Miyares wrote he vowed “to fight for law and order and keep our community safe” as attorney general building on the theme that was central to his campaign.
In a Wednesday statement, Herring said he called Miyares to congratulate him on the win. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank the people of Virginia for trusting me to serve as your attorney general for the last eight years,” Herring said.