The company, now owned by Bayer AG, continued that practice between the 1920s and the late 1970s, the District’s lawsuit said, despite knowing that the chemicals could end up in nearby waterways, kill local wildlife and cause significant health problems in humans, including cancer and liver damage.
“This settlement holds Monsanto accountable for polluting the District’s environment for decades and requires it to pay to clean up the toxic PCB contamination of our land, wildlife, and waters,” Racine said in a news release.
“The Office of the Attorney General will not tolerate companies putting the health of our residents or natural resources at risk, nor will we allow polluters to avoid responsibility for breaking the law,” he said.
Bayer announced the settlement in June as part of a series of agreements, amounting to at least $10.1 billion, aimed at resolving outstanding legal disputes initiated before the company took over Monsanto in 2018.
“We believe the resolution of the PCB matters we previously announced on June 24 with D.C., state AGs and municipalities is fair,” the company said Friday in a statement.
“To be clear, Monsanto legally manufactured PCBs until voluntarily ceasing their production in 1977, two years before the EPA banned its manufacture, and the company never manufactured or disposed of PCBs near or in any D.C. waterways,” the company said.
The settlement in the District was finalized on Thursday, Racine’s office said.
Most of the $52 million will go toward cleaning up the high levels of PCB contamination that remain in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, plus dozens of small creeks and streams, Racine’s office said. The remainder will go toward legal fees and the District’s general fund budget, the attorney general’s office said.