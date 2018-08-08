More recess time is on the way in Northern Virginia. (Juana Arias/for The Washington Post)

Gov. Ralph Northam popped up at Washington Redskins training camp this week to give a plug for more elementary school recess, something coming to several Northern Virginia school systems this fall under a new state law.

Local school boards may to devote up to 15 percent of state-mandated instructional time to recess under a law that took effect July 1. It is up to local school boards to decide if they want to provide more recess, but if they do, the state Department of Education must count those hours toward instructional time.

Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties have opted to mandate at least 30 minutes of recess, which the law defines as “unstructured recreational time that is intended to develop teamwork, social skills, and overall physical fitness.” In Loudoun, kindergarten students must get at least 40 minutes. In some schools, the increased time will double students’ daily unstructured play.

“When we were growing up, we liked recess,” Northam (D) said. “That was when we went out, had some exercise, learned to get along with our peers. And so with all the pressures of the SOLs [standardized tests] and all the AP courses, it’s just good to remember that we still need to let kids be kids.”

The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) and Del. Karrie Delaney (D-Fairfax).

Petersen, among the Redskins’ most prominent boosters in the General Assembly, arranged for the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation to promote the new law at the camp on Tuesday. The team had not played any role in advocating for the bills, but Petersen said the law dovetails nicely with “Play 60,” an NFL initiative encouraging youth to get 60 minutes of exercise a day.



State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Farifax) sponsored the bill to count recess as instructional time. (Steve Helber/AP)

[Recess: It’s important. Does your child get enough?]

“It just gives principals and teachers the freedom to let the kids run around outside and not worry about, ‘Well, they’re not on the clock and they’re not spending X amount of hours on reading and writing,’ ” Petersen said. “I don’t think it compromises the academic product. I think what it does is get kids active. And I’ve got four kids, so, you know, I’m in the system.”

A coalition of parents in Northern Virginia and throughout the state lobbied local and state officials for more than a year to allow more recess. “It was just pure will and power of parents,” said Barbara Larrimore, a Prince William County parent. “All the parents kind of united.”

Larrimore said the 15-minute recess her 9-year-old son received in the past at Lake Ridge Elementary School wasn’t enough, and he was penalized for moving and jumping around in class. The additional playtime, she said, would provide an outlet for her son to channel his energy, socialize and improve his classroom behavior.

Prince William schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said the school system recognizes “the benefits of exercise and unstructured activity for student learning, health and well-being. This new law means we’re free to build those benefits into the daily instructional time.”

Ian Serotkin, a Loudoun County parent, said his son, a rising second-grader, would return home from school and “do flips on the couch for an hour as soon as he set his backpack down” because he wasn’t given enough time for recess.

“Unstructured play is the way a young person processes the world,” said Serotkin, who helped lead the effort in Loudoun.

Parents will now lobby to expand middle school recess, he said. Current state law requires physical activity for grades six through 12 “with a goal of at least 150 minutes per week on average.”

[Richmond demands Redskins pay up to keep training camp deal]

Northam’s appearance at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center to promote the new law took place at a moment of strained relations between team and the state capital, which has largely soured on its 2012 deal to host the annual three-week summer workout.

Richmond officials say spending by tourists who come to watch practices does not offset the financial burden of hosting the camp, including $750,000 a year to pay off the $11 million facility it built for the team in 2013. The city also pays the team $500,000 a year to hold practices there. The Redskins in 2012 received a $4 million grant from the state and $6 million from the Virginia State Lottery toward an expansion and renovation of its Ashburn headquarters.

It is not clear if training camp will continue in Richmond after the eight-year deal expires in 2020. The Redskins maintain that the camp benefits Richmond when taxes and charitable contributions are factored in.

Northam said little when asked about state efforts to land a new Redskins stadium, a billion-dollar-plus project expected to open by 2027, when the team’s lease for FedEx Field, in Landover, Md., expires.

“They’ve got to make a decision: Do they want to be back in Washington, D.C.; Maryland or Virginia?” Northam said before his spokeswoman steered the questions back to recess.