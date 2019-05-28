A national group seeking to help Democrats in Virginia win control of the General Assembly is trying a novel approach in key areas of the state: a money challenge that rewards candidates who visit as many voters as possible.

Washington-based Future Now Fund, which steers money to Democrats seeking state offices across the country, will split $400,000 among nine candidates who are seeking seats in the House of Delegates currently held by Republicans. Each candidate will get a minimum of $5,000. The four who knock on the most doors each month will each receive an additional $20,000.

Daniel Squadron, a former Democratic state senator from New York and director of the two-year-old group, said the challenge is meant to help candidates establish deep roots with voters in GOP-held districts.

Virginia is the only state in the country where control over the legislature is at stake this fall, with all 140 General Assembly seats on the ballot and Republicans holding razor-thin majorities in both chambers.

Democrats have relied more than usual on help from outside the state after scandals over blackface appearances by Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring and sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax have hampered their ability to raise money.

Future Now Fund, which was co-founded by wealthy Democratic donor Adam Pritzker but raises money through small online donations, chose to target House elections because that’s where it believed it could have the greatest impact, a spokeswoman said.

The Democrats the group has selected include: Sheila Bynum-Coleman, who is running in the district represented by House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights); Clint Jenkins, in the district held by House Appropriations Committee Chairman Chris Jones (R-Suffolk) and Joshua Cole, running for the seat held by Del. Robert M. Thomas Jr. (R-Stafford), who is facing a primary election challenge on June 11.

The other candidates are: Larry Barnett in Del. Roxann L. Robinson’s Chesterfield district; Len Myers in the district held by Del. Barry D. Knight (Virginia Beach); Nancy Guy, who is challenging Del. Christopher P. Stolle (Virginia Beach); Karen Powers Mallard, who is running against Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (Virginia Beach); Phil Hernandez, challenging Del. Robert S. Bloxom Jr. (Accomack); and the winner of the Democratic primary election for the seat being vacated by Del. Riley E. Ingram (R-Hopewell).

Bonuses for knocking on the most voter doors will be awarded to the top four candidates every month from July through October, Squadron said. But only voter contacts made by the candidates themselves will count — not visits made by campaign staff or volunteers.

“The truth is, whether you raise dollars or not, if you knock on this many doors, you’re going to increase your chances of winning,” he said.

Future Now said it will also contribute $5,000 each to eight Democratic House incumbents the group endorsed in 2017.

