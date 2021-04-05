Wittman defeated Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid by more than 16 points in November, significantly outperforming both Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Daniel Gade.

But in announcing his bid Monday, Navarre pointed to other Democratic gains in the district in recent years — including capturing several General Assembly seats and narrowing the margins in state-level races — as indications that a Democratic candidate with just the right message may be able to stake out a viable path.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) lost the district to Gade by just two percentage points in November, for example, after getting trounced there in 2014 by Republican Ed Gillespie, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. Trump’s margin of victory in the 1st fell from 12 points in 2016 to four in 2020.

“I think based on our background, based on our presence here, based on the military and business resume, I think we’re a great fit for the district,” Navarre said, referring to his campaign. “Are we absolutely confident we’re going to win? No, nobody can say that. But do we think there is absolutely a path to victory? Yes.”

Navarre said he planned to seize on Wittman’s opposition to the covid-19 relief bill and the Affordable Care Act, as well as his objection to Pennsylvania’s presidential election results on Jan. 6. The first Democratic challenger to announce a bid against Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), Heather Mizeur, similarly cited Harris’s objection to the results as among the chief reasons she was driven to run against him.

Navarre said he plans to center his platform on expanding the ACA while retaining private insurance, expanding broadband access — something Wittman has also prioritized — and cleaning up the Potomac River.

Navarre, 66, grew up on a farm in Michigan before graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in biology and chemistry and launching a three-decade career in the U.S. Marine Corps. He said he first came to Virginia’s 1st Congressional District while at Quantico Marine Corps Base in 1990, before traveling on different noncombat assignments around the world, including in Iraq, Japan and Norway.

Navarre retired from military service in 2007 and helped lead medical research for a California-based company called MYnd Analytics, which developed a medical device designed to assist psychiatrists in more accurately prescribing medications.