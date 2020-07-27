“She wrote me a note and said I was not going to be taking Bible, so they sent me to the library and made me do extra work,” the daughter, Lois Bostrom of Rockville, recalled recently. “And she wrote them another letter and said, ‘No, Lois is going to the library and she’s going to read whatever she wants.’”

Iten eventually found her niche in Staunton, where she spent the next half-century raising her family, leading a Girl Scout troop, volunteering for a mental-health awareness group and joining the Unitarian Universalist congregation in nearby Waynesboro. She made close friends who offered support in her final years there as she nursed her ailing husband at home. Some came to visit her at her retirement community in Maryland, where she moved as a widow in 2012 to be near Bostrom.

Iten, 88, died in Rockville on April 14, a victim of the novel coronavirus.

Born in Newark, she was the only child of Johannes Blanken, an immigrant from the Netherlands, and Elizabeth Bittman, a homemaker. Her father was, in modern parlance, a house-flipper, renovating homes and then reselling or renting them out. The family moved a lot, mostly around The Oranges in New Jersey.

“Pretty much if he had a house that wouldn’t rent or sell, they would move into it,” Bostrom said.

The family finally stayed put after an aunt moved in two doors down. That allowed Iten to grow up with her cousin, Joan. The girls were as close as sisters.

After high school, Iten attended secretarial school and got a job with United Airlines as a secretary. She met her husband, Clemens A. Iten, at a dance, and the Swiss immigrant taught her to ski. They married in 1953. His job as a mechanical engineer took them to Staunton, where he worked at American Safety Razor.

Their first three children were born within 40 months of each other, with the last arriving four years after the third. In addition to Bostrom, they are: John Iten of Pennington, N.J.; Diane Tucker of Valatie, N.Y.; and Larry Iten of Greensboro, N.C.

A former Girl Scout, Iten wanted to get her daughters into the program in Staunton, but learned at the organizational meeting that there wasn’t a leader.

“She raised her hand,” Tucker said, recalling how her mother took the troop of about 30 camping and taught them first aid. Inspired by a relative’s mental illness, Iten also became a local leader with a group focused on the issue.

“She’d get things done for sure,” Tucker said.

A talented seamstress, she made clothes for the family and taught her daughters to sew. She was also a good cook, especially with desserts. She would occasionally yield the kitchen to her husband, whose signature dish — a concoction of pasta, boiled potatoes, onions and Swiss cheese — was affectionately dubbed “Swiss mess.”

He died in 2011 after a series of strokes. Iten cared for him at home, determined to keep him out of a nursing home. They were married 57 years.

Iten moved to a Rockville retirement community the following year, and it was a new beginning.

“She was finally at a point where she didn’t have anybody to take care of. She would take classes,” Bostrom said, recalling how her mother discovered she had a talent for watercolors and pastels. “It was like going to college for me.”

A debilitating stroke Iten suffered in 2016 brought that to an end, but she could still enjoy visits with family, including seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“We used to read the books she read to us [as children], Heidi and Little Women, children’s versions,” said Bostrom.

Bostrom regrets that she could not do that as her mother lay dying — she had been unable to visit her mother’s nursing home for weeks because of restrictions meant to stem the spread of the virus.

“The home called one morning saying she was running a fever and they were sending her to the hospital. I asked if it was covid and they said, ‘Probably,’” Bostrom said. “She was gone within 24 hours.”

The hospital was so busy, Tucker said, they didn’t have time to put a phone up to her ear so the family could say goodbye.