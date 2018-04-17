RICHMOND — A bipartisan panel of Virginia state senators will study the need to modernize school facilities across the commonwealth, state Sen. William Stanley announced Tuesday.

“The average school student in Virginia, whether living in a rural, suburban or urban community, attends ... an obsolete public school building,” Stanley (R-Franklin), chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee, said as he announced the formation of the School Facility Modernization Subcommittee.

The subcommittee will conduct an inventory of public school infrastructure, something last done in 2013. Other goals include holding public meetings around the state to seek community input and lobbying the Trump administration for more federal funds for school buildings. The nine-member panel hopes to propose legislation on the subject in time for the 2019 General Assembly session.