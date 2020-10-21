He went to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, just across Broad Street from Capitol Square, for an X-ray and then to an occupational therapist for a splint.
“He is a righty, and it’s his right hand,” she said. “But he can and is still signing bills.”
Northam resumed public appearances last week after he and first lady Pam Northam contracted the novel coronavirus. Their symptoms were mild, and Northam continued with his duties from the mansion throughout his 18-day isolation.
“He says he’s in ‘good hands at home because Pam used to be a pediatric occupational therapist,’ ” Yarmosky said.