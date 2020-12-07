Virginia is the third state to enact a ban on no-knock warrants. The General Assembly passed the measure during a special legislative session that convened in August, and Northam officially signed it into law at the end of October.

Monday’s ceremony was designed to highlight the law as a step to address racial inequity, with Northam noting that no-knock warrants have been found to disproportionately target Black people.

He invoked a litany of African Americans who have been killed at the hands of police, including George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis in May touched off civil rights protests in Richmond and all over the country.

“Today is not a cause for celebration. Today is a somber occasion,” Northam said, adding that the new law is a way to honor those whose lives have been lost to inequity.

Del. Lashrecse D. Aird (D-Petersburg), who sponsored the House version of the bill, and Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton), who sponsored the Senate version, paid tribute to Taylor and her family. Locke asked the audience to repeat Taylor’s name aloud.

“Virginia is not immune to injustice,” Locke said. “We do not want what happened to Breonna to also happen in Virginia.”

Taylor, 26, who was Black, was sleeping in her Louisville apartment in March when plainclothes police officers burst in as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend fired a warning shot, and the officers fired 32 shots in return, injuring the boyfriend and killing Taylor.

After an investigation, a grand jury declined to indict the two officers who fired on Taylor, recommending charges only against a third officer for firing shots that endangered others in the apartment building. That officer was fired from the force in June.

“Even though it is quite heartbreaking . . . it’s an honor to be here to note that Virginia knows the importance of banning no-knock warrants,” said Bianca Austin, whose sister — Tamika Palmer — is Taylor’s mother. Austin was joined by her other sister, Tahasha Holloway.

“We hope this encourages other states to get onboard . . . and that people can follow Virginia’s footsteps in the right direction,” Austin said.