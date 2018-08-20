RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is calling the General Assembly into special session on Aug. 30 to redraw legislative districts that a federal court deemed had been racially gerrymandered.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled on June 26 that the lines for 11 House of Delegates districts had been drawn with the purpose of concentrating black voters.

The 2-to-1 ruling was a victory for Democrats, who hope that new district boundaries will help them retake control of the House for the first time in nearly two decades. Last year’s elections wiped out a 2-to-1 GOP advantage in the 100-seat House, leaving Republicans with a narrow 51-to-49 majority.

[Court strikes down House of Delegates districts as racially gerrymandered]

The court ordered that new legislative boundaries be drawn by Oct. 30 for use in next year’s state elections.

“It is in the public interest for the General Assembly to finalize constitutional maps as soon as possible – Virginians deserve that clarity,” Northam wrote in the proclamation he signed Monday to call the legislature back to Richmond. “I am calling a special session so we can focus our collective attention on doing what’s right: working together to draw lines that represent Virginians fairly.”

But Republicans who control the General Assembly have appealed the ruling, and have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend the Oct. 30 deadline, arguing that the lower court erred in finding the districts to be discriminatory against African Americans.

“We fully intend to continue to pursue both our request for a stay from the Eastern District Court and our appeal to the United States Supreme Court,” House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) said in an emailed response to Northam’s action.

Cox said the legislature would convene as mandated by the governor, but noted that Republicans will file a reponse this week to a request for more information by the Eastern District Court as it considers postponing the Oct. 30 deadline.

“Drawing a map that can withstand legal scrutiny is neither a quick nor simple process,” Cox said, adding that it will require holding committee meetings and seeking input around the state.

The August special session, Cox said, gives Northam and Democratic House leaders a chance to “demonstrate a willingness to engage in a good-faith effort. We look forward to reviewing their proposal.”