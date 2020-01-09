“These monuments tell a particular version of history that doesn’t include everyone,” Northam said. “In Virginia, that version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long.”

The governor made the comments during a news conference urging the new Democratic majorities in the General Assemby to pass several measures aimed at devoting more resources and attention to black history. Those include paying for maintenance at historic black cemeteries; setting aside money for new historical markers featuring African Americans; funding a full-time state historic cemetery preservationist; and spending $2.4 million so Alexandria can expand a museum at the Freedom House, the former headquarters of a notorious slave trading firm.

AD

AD

Joined by African American lawmakers who praised his efforts, Northam again tried to show how far he has come in atoning for last year’s blackface scandal.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to right the wrongs of the past,” he told reporters after the event.

The governor almost resigned last February over a photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page of someone in blackface and someone in Klan robes. Northam first apologized for the photo, then disavowed it but admitted darkening his face for a dance contest later that year. In defying calls to step down, he pledged to devote the rest of his term to fighting racial inequity.

Even before the scandal, Northam had been among the first public figures to call for Confederate statues to come down in the wake of the racial violence at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

AD

AD

But his comments Thursday — particularly about the statue inside Virginia’s own Capitol — appeared to be the farthest he has gone in condemning Confederate memorials. Virginia has more of those than any other state.

A statue of Lee stands in the old House chamber on the spot where the general assumed command of Virginia’s armed forces during the Civil War. Asked about it Thursday, Northam initially responded that he believes that statue to be under the control of the legislature.

Pressed for his personal position on thatstatute and the one onMonument Avenue, he said: “Yes I do have an opinion, they’re offensive to a lot of people. And one of the points of what we’re doing this morning is to make sure that Virginia is equitable and inclusive, but it’s a discussion that needs to take place with a number of individuals.”

AD

AD

There are no current bills seeking the removal of the statue inside the Capitol, though various interest groups have raised the prospect.

Just this week, the Richmond City Council passed a resolution asking the General Assembly for authority to take down Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, including the grand equestrian statue of Lee that sits on state property. The city of Charlottesville has sought similar authority. Northam said he supports bills sponsored by Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath) and Del. Sally Hudson (D-Charlottesville) that would give localities such authority.

Northam also called on the General Assembly to pass bills sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) and Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) that would make historic African American cemeteries eligible for state grants for maintenance and memorials.

AD

AD

In addition, his proposed two-year state budget includes funding to restore a historic African American recreation area in Allegheny County called Green Pastures, as well as money for boosting African American history lessons for public school students. Northam also has urged the General Assembly to repeal racist language that persists in state code, including the 1924 Racial Integrity Act that nearly eliminated records of Native American tribes by forcing all residents to be classified as either “white” or “colored.”

“I applaud the governor and his staff for their focus on historic justice as we move forward,” McQuinn said at the news conference.

There was one memorial, though, that Northam hesitated to take a position on: the statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd on Capitol Square. Byrd, a Democrat, was the architect of Virginia’s “massive resistance” strategy against integration.

AD

AD

Newly elected Republican Del. Wendell Walker (Lynchburg) has submitted a bill calling for that statue’s removal.