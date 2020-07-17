The governor has said for months that the legislature would have to return sometime this summer to revamp the ambitious two-year, $135 billion spending plan that the legislature’s new Democratic majority assembled early this year when the state’s finances were flush.

The novel coronavirus was just starting to threaten the economy as the legislature took its final votes on the plan, with Northam declaring a state of emergency as the House and Senate gaveled out of its regular session March 12. Democrats resisted calls by Republicans to hold off on the vote, but Northam eventually froze all new spending — amounting to about $1 billion a year in the budget, which took effect July 1.

Northam’s move in April to freeze or “unallot” $2.2 billion in new spending was intended to preserve the Democrats’ priorities until the magnitude of the health and economic crises could be better understood.

“This strategy allowed time for the Commonwealth’s fiscal outlook to stabilize and avoided major cuts to important new programs and state services,” Northam’s office said in his announcement. “Legislators will now consider a number of items previously ‘unalloted’ — including the Governor’s historic investments in early childhood education, tuition-free community college, affordable housing, and broadband.”

In the months since the legislature gaveled out, police brutality and racial injustice have at times overshadowed the twin health and economic crises, with demonstrations in Richmond and around the country in response to the death of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in late May.

Enormous nightly protests lasted for more than a month in Richmond, initially erupting with arson, looting and vandalism, but soon settling down into mostly peaceful demonstrations. Police repeatedly used chemical gas on marchers — at times, police acknowledged, without provocation or notice.

Legislators are expected to use the special session to propose measures aimed at “police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring, and decertification,” the announcement said.

House Minority Leader C. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) criticized Northam for not including schools in the mandate for the special session. Districts around the state and country are grappling with whether to return to in-person instruction in the fall.

Northam “issued a statement on the special session today with no mention of addressing the looming crisis in public education and the thousands of children who will be negatively impacted,” Gilbert tweeted. “Hoping things will improve is not a plan of action, and kids need to be in school.”