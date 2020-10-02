First lady Pam Northam, who also tested positive, made stops at a community garden and two child-care centers in Fredericksburg, a preschool in Dumfries and a Manassas Park elementary school.

The Northams wore masks at all of their appearances and tried — but sometimes failed — to keep their distance from others. So far, health officials say, there is no indication that the Democratic governor and first lady spread the virus.

The Northams’ positive tests have triggered an unusual exercise in contact tracing, the epidemiological detective work that aims to retrace the steps of each coronavirus patient and warn anyone who may have been exposed. Their travel was extensive, which made following their trail more complicated — but it was also well-documented, which made it easier to confirm where they’d gone, whom they interacted with and how closely.

AD

AD

Similar factors will be in play as White House contact tracers get to work on the recent contacts of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who announced they had tested positive early Friday.

There will be vast differences in scale, of course. Trump’s cross-country campaigning has certainly been more far flung than the Northams’ trips around the commonwealth, which have been limited due to the pandemic.

And the profound contrasts between the two leaders’ views on coronavirus precautions could lead to starkly different outcomes, health officials say — for their inner circles and others they encountered before realizing they were carrying, and possibly shedding, the virus.

AD

The Northams, both with professional backgrounds in science, have preached mask-wearing and social distancing, while Trump has bucked and mocked precautions. The maskless president appeared before a rally of thousands in Virginia a week before his diagnosis, defying warnings from state and local health officials that the event would violate the 250-person limit that Northam imposed on public gatherings amid the pandemic.

Those differences aside, the story of contact tracing for Virginia’s governor and first lady could offer a small-scale preview of the task that lies ahead for the Trumps’ tracers. It also highlights the state’s vast attempt to trace contacts for every one of the state’s covid-19 cases.

AD

“This same level of rigor that we’re doing in this [case], we’re trying to do with every investigation,” Danny Avula, director of both the Richmond City and Henrico County health departments, said in an interview. The Richmond department is overseeing the Northams’ case because they live in the city.

AD

Richmond contact tracers have consulted not just the governor and first lady, but their staffs, written schedules and photos from public events.

“To date, none of the Governor or first lady’s identified contacts have tested positive for the virus,” Avula said in an email.

That could change. Anyone in close contact with the Northams during their Sept. 22 and 23 appearances is still in the midst of a 14-day potential incubation period. Sixty-five people have been advised to self-quarantine, most of them state staff who work closely with the governor and first lady. The Northams are believed to have contracted the virus from an Executive Mansion employee. Two other mansion staffers also have tested positive, Avula disclosed Friday.

AD

AD

Because Virginia’s 2,531 state and local contact tracers must observe strict patient confidentiality, their work typically remains below the radar. The Northams gave Avula permission to discuss with The Washington Post efforts to trace their contacts, hoping to show the value of cooperating with tracers — something Avula said many patients resist.

Avula was not permitted to disclose information about any individuals the Northams came in contact with, but some Northam staffers and others they encountered agreed to speak with The Post.

The effort to track down the Northams’ close contacts has spanned seven of the state’s 35 local health districts and led to dozens of people being tested — 60 alone from the Capitol Square high rise that houses Northam’s office. All of the state employees tested at the Patrick Henry Building were negative, Avula said.

AD

AD

About 65 people were determined to been “close contacts” — defined as being within six feet for a period of more than 15 minutes — while the Northams were infectious, Avula said in an email. Very few of their interactions at their combined eight public events met that definition because they both observed social distancing.

“The majority of these close contacts are Governor’s Office staff members, security personnel and staff at the Governor’s official residence,” Avula’s email said.

Northam’s spokeswoman, photographer and body man spent hours with him in an SUV the day before he tested positive, as they rode to the tunnel event in Nelson County. The governor and everyone else wore masks in the vehicle, as is their practice, according to the spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky. The three have tested negative so far but intend to remain in self-quarantine.

AD

AD

Others who decided to get tested and self-quarantine include Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and a Huntington Ingalls Industries executive who attended the groundbreaking. At least three state delegates who appeared with Pam Northam also got tested and put themselves in quarantine for 14 days, including Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), whose four children have been delivering meals to her bedroom.

The ripple effects have gone well beyond people who were in the Northams’ presence. Because Tuck attended a City Council meeting a day after the groundbreaking, the entire council got tested. Tuck appeared days later at a forum with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose spokeswoman confirmed Friday that she got tested and was negative.

The nation’s only doctor-governor, Northam has been a stickler for wearing masks since mandating them in indoor public spaces in May. Northam said he has not had any symptoms, and the first lady’s have been mild. In a phone interview this week, the governor said he has been running on a treadmill and continuing to work from the mansion, which sits next door to the Patrick Henry Building.

AD

AD

“I just moved my office about 100 yards,” he said. “The work of the commonwealth goes on.”

Except for their usual security detail, the Northams were alone in the mansion, with housekeepers, the butler and chef sent home for their safety.

Once they got word on the night of Sept. 23 that a staffer had tested positive, the Northams reached out to the Richmond Health District for testing. The district’s lead nurse practitioner made a house call to the mansion the following afternoon to test them. That night, the first lady got a phone call from the district, telling her she’d tested positive. She handed the phone to the governor, who learned he had, too.

AD

The Northams immediately alerted staff and spoke with contact tracers to lay out where they’d been and who they’d been with. They also made use of the smartphone app, COVIDWISE, that Northam rolled out in early August, reporting their positive results. The app, which relies on Bluetooth technology developed by Apple and Google, alerts any close contacts who also have the app installed.

AD

Not long after Yarmosky got word that Northam was positive, she got a message on her phone from the app: “You have likely been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.” The app doesn’t reveal the identity of the person who tested positive, but there was no mystery for Yarmosky.

“It was cool because we got to see it in action,” she said.

The Northams contracted the virus as the state was seeing positive trends, which the governor posted about on Twitter early in the week. By Friday, the seven-day average of new cases was 751, the lowest since early July; Virginia had the second-lowest transmission rate in the nation; and the state’s positivity rate had reached a record low of 4.5 percent.

Northam said the episode demonstrates the value of wearing masks.

“I’ve always thought they worked,” he said. “But now I’m very convinced because people that are in close contact with me — knock on wood — so far are all negative.”

AD

Northam also tweeted a video of himself, taken by the first lady, urging Virginians to take his case as a warning.

“This is a reminder that this virus is still out there,” Northam said in the video, with their black Lab, Pearl, beside him on a plaid couch. “We want you all to remain vigilant.”

The Northams have received thousands of well wishes on social media but also some political hits. State Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), who is running for governor next year, said on Facebook that she was praying for their recovery but also determined to fight the governor’s mask mandate and other virus restrictions.

“We cannot grow as a state as long as we live in fear of a virus that the numbers clearly show is not as dangerous as the common flu,” she wrote.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the virus’ mortality rate “is thought to be substantially higher (possibly 10 times or more) than that of most strains of the flu.”

Since testing positive, the Northams have faced some criticism for their recent travels. Shaun Calaman tried to head off the first lady’s visit to Kids’ Station, a Fredericksburg child-care center, because his 3-year-old son, Everett, suffers from chronic respiratory issues that could make him especially vulnerable to the virus.

He asked Kids’ Station, which has not allowed parents to enter since March as a precaution, to cancel, and he filed a complaint with the state health department, to no avail.

“The only thing I didn’t do was stand in front of the doors to block her from going in,” said Calaman, 41, who does heating and cooling work. In the aftermath, he had to take Monday off to care for his son because Kids’ Station closed for a deep cleaning. His bigger concern was whether the virus could have gained a foothold in the center.

Kids’ Station consulted health officials ahead of the visit and were assured it would be safe since precautions would be in place, said Emily Thurston, a spokesperson with Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates the facility.

“The first lady is a champion for early-childhood education, and her annual school visits are a critical part of elevating the voices of teachers and advocating for additional legislative support,” Yarmosky said, adding that the first lady stays outdoors at smaller centers and observes all safety guidelines.

Several days after Pam Northam’s visit, a Kids’ Station staffer tested positive, but that case is considered unrelated because the individual had not interacted with the first lady, Thurston said. A second staffer tested positive a week after Northam’s tour, but it remains unclear if that’s related, Thurston said.