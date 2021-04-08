They include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, only the second Black man elected statewide in Virginia; state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) and former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William), both vying to be the first Black woman elected governor of any state; and Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas), a self-proclaimed socialist.
“When Terry puts his mind to something, he’ll move heaven and earth to make it happen,” Northam said in a statement announcing the endorsement. “Virginians need and deserve Terry’s committed leadership as our next governor to continue to move us forward and build on the incredible progress Democrats have made over the past eight years.”
Northam will formally make the endorsement in appearances at 9 a.m. Thursday in Norfolk and noon in Alexandria.
Northam’s political adviser told the Associated Press that the governor met with all of the candidates except Carter, who did not seek his endorsement, and chose McAuliffe as the person who can continue Virginia’s transformation into a solid blue state.
McAuliffe’s entry into the race, with his broad name recognition and vast fundraising prowess, has confounded some Democrats, who felt it was time for a woman or person of color to carry the party’s banner.
Women and people of color drove the party’s rise to power during the Trump administration, winning historic numbers of seats in the General Assembly to take control of the legislature for the first time in a generation.
In the past two years, Democrats have passed sweeping changes, including abolishing the death penalty and legalizing marijuana.
Republicans are choosing their candidate for governor in a May 8 convention. Their contenders are state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield); Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), a former House speaker; retired Army Col. Sergio de la Peña; former think-tank executive Peter Doran; former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson; business executive Pete Snyder; and former Carlyle Group executive Glenn Youngkin.