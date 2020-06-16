On that date in 1865, federal troops told enslaved people in Texas they had been freed, more than two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The celebration of “Juneteenth” has since spread around the country, though Texas is so far the only state to make it an official holiday, established in 1980.

“We must remember that black history is American history,” Northam said. He pointed out that July 4 is a national holiday that celebrates freedom, but that freedom did not include everyone.

“Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States,” he said. Virginia has previously had an annual proclamation to commemorate the date. “That’s nice,” Northam said, but added that Virginia needs to do more.

“By commemorating it, we push people to think about the significance of Juneteenth,” he said. “It matters now because it says to black communities that this is not just your history this is everyone’s shared history.”

Musician Pharrell Williams, who is from Virginia Beach, joined Northam at a news conference Tuesday to promote the idea in Virginia.

“This is a big display of progress and I’m grateful for Virginia and us leading the way,” said Williams, who added that he had called Northam over the weekend to talk about the potential for making Juneteenth a state holiday.

He called on corporations based in Virginia to take up the practice now, giving their employees a paid day off on June 19

A bill to establish a Juneteenth holiday was introduced in this year’s General Assembly session by Del. Joshua Cole (D-Stafford) but died in committee. Northam did not say who would sponsor this new effort or when it would be introduced.

He plans to call the legislature for a special session in August to take up budget matters related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it was unclear whether a bill creating a Juneteenth state holiday would be addressed then or in next January’s regular session.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly voted to make Election Day a state holiday and made room for it on the calendar by canceling an old holiday recognizing Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Northam signed that bill into law; it takes effect July 1.

In the weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody set off a national reckoning over racist behavior and symbols, Northam has also announced plans to remove Richmond’s colossal statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The state is fighting several lawsuits that challenge Northam’s authority to take down the statue, which the governor has criticized as a glorification of the era of slavery.