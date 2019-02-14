Budget conferees, in foreground, Del. Steve Landes (R-Augusta), Del. Scott Garrett (R-Lynchburg) and Del. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, and others walk from the Executive Mansion in Richmond after an early-morning breakfast with Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Feb. 14. (Bob Brown/AP)

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) presented budget proposals to state lawmakers Thursday morning in his first legislative meeting since the scandal over a racist photo in his medical school yearbook broke two weeks ago.

Over a breakfast of bacon, eggs, waffles and fruit in the Executive Mansion, Northam told a group of conferees from the House of Delegates and state Senate that he wants them to add money to several programs aimed at helping minorities and the disadvantaged.

Northam did not apologize or directly address the swirl of controversy in the executive branch, and the attendees were cordial and businesslike, according to two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door session. Most of the legislators in attendance have called on Northam to resign, either directly or through their caucuses.

The gathering — an annual event — lasted a little more than a half-hour as Northam explained a letter outlining his position.

“In order for every Virginian to thrive, we must invest in their success — and that requires a greater focus on issues of equity,” Northam wrote to the Republican chairmen of the House and Senate money committees.

That language echoes statements Northam has made as he has defied calls to resign over the scandal, saying he wanted to remain in office to work on racial reconciliation. Northam initially took responsibility for the 1984 yearbook picture, which shows one person in blackface and another in Klan robes, but later said he wasn’t in the photo. At the same time, he admitted darkening his face that same year when he dressed as Michael Jackson for a dance contest.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring later disclosed his own blackface incident, saying he dressed as a rapper for a college party in 1980. And Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has denied two sexual assault allegations.

The cascading crises — that unfolded in the span of a single week — have overshadowed the General Assembly session, in which lawmakers reached a bipartisan consensus on a tax plan and modifications to the state’s $117 billion biennial budget.

The tax component resolved a major stalemate that has prevented Virginia from being able to process state income tax returns. Northam is likely to sign the tax legislation soon, increasing the state’s standard deductions and creating a one-time rebate of up to $110 for individual state taxpayers and up to $220 for married couples.

But the House and Senate have also proposed a number of changes to the state budget, using new revenue to fund priorities such as teacher pay raises.

Northam had initially proposed fewer tax cuts and a far greater array of spending increases, and on Thursday he pushed the lawmakers to restore a few of those requests. Those included:

●Adding $35.6 million to a program that helps school districts target at-risk students. A House proposal eliminated the extra funding, while the Senate proposed a smaller increase of $14.2 million.

●Adding $19 million to the Virginia Housing Trust Fund to help reduce evictions among low-income residents. The House budget plan contains no additional funding while the Senate would add about $6 million.

●Adding $50 million to a fund that helps localities deal with damage from storm water runoff. The House would eliminate all that extra funding; the Senate adds $10 million to the fund.

House and Senate committees will take up those individual budget items in meetings over the coming week. The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Feb. 23.

