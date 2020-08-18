But he quickly pivoted to the damage caused by the pandemic and the related shutdown of businesses and social interaction. While the state’s economy was booming at the beginning of the year when the General Assembly initially passed a $135 billion two-year spending plan, the pandemic wreaked havoc on finances.

“We suspected it would be painful. And we were right,” Northam said in remarks prepared for delivery. Invoking the global recession, Northam said “there is no road map for how to get out of it.”

After freezing all new state spending earlier this year, Northam on Tuesday handed lawmakers a recommended budget that restores some spending and does not cut services or lay off workers.

The state ended the last fiscal year on June 30 with a $234 million shortfall in revenue, he said — less than projected, but with overall revenue still 2 percent greater than the previous fiscal year.

For the coming two years, the state projects a $2.7 billion shortfall.

Because of that, Northam said he was not proposing to reinstate spending on some of his top priorities, such as raises for teachers and state workers, bigger investments in behavioral health and reductions in college tuition.

Instead, he proposed setting aside $88 million to fight evictions and provide for affordable housing. “Keeping people in their homes during this pandemic is a public health priority,” Northam said.

He also proposed $85 million for expanding access to broadband in rural areas. And he suggested increasing funding for historically Black colleges and universities, as well as for efforts to improve the teaching of African American history.

Northam also recommended changing state policy to make it easier for people to exercise absentee voting, including empowering localities to create drop boxes where ballots can be collected to avoid delays in the mail.

Projecting an improving economy next year, Northam vowed to return to his budget priorities during the regular General Assembly session that convenes in January.

“I fully intend to implement and carry out the progressive budget that you and I wrote together this past winter,” he said.

Northam spoke to members of the money committees of both the Senate and House of Delegates through a video link. The lawmakers attended virtually, from their offices — or in one case, apparently from a car — because of restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The speech was live-streamed to the public and members of the media.

Lawmakers planned to officially open the special session at 1 p.m. The House will convene at a sports arena at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Senate in a large meeting room at the Science Museum of Virginia.

House leaders planned to move to a virtual, online session by the end of the day, though it was unclear how they would have to change operating rules to make that possible.

In addition to the budget, the House and Senate will take up measures intended to address the issues of police brutality and racial inequity laid bare by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May. The death of Floyd and other unarmed African Americans have led to ongoing protests around the country, including Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, where a slew of “Lost Cause” monuments came down this summer.

While forced by the coronavirus to pull back on their ambitious budget plans, Democrats see an opportunity to push the envelope on policing and criminal justice issues. There is some disagreement on how far they want to push.

The Senate, which in the regular session this year took a more conservative approach than the House on an assault-weapons ban and minimum wage increase, is pushing more aggressively than the lower chamber for a broad overhaul of the criminal justice system.

The House has focused more narrowly on police oversight, although it is pursuing several criminal justice measures unrelated to police, including legislation making it easier to expunge certain criminal records, and increasing good behavior credits for inmates.

Democrats in both chambers have bills that would ban police chokeholds, no-knock warrants and sexual relations between officers and arrestees, something that is already banned in many states.

One of the more contentious proposals, from Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax), would reduce the charge for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor if the officer is not hurt in the encounter. Surovell said the felony that carries a minimum six-month prison sentence is often used in minor encounters, but conservatives and law enforcement groups say the change could make officers vulnerable.

