Gov. Ralph Northam (D) kicked things off by presenting state budget recommendations scaled down to absorb the economic hit of the novel coronavirus, eliminating millions in planned spending but avoiding cuts to services.

"This is no ordinary year," Northam said. "The covid-19 pandemic has upended our lives, our economy and our budget."

The extraordinary circumstances were fully reflected in the legislature that lurched into session during the afternoon — and by dozens of protesters who greeted lawmakers by marching along Richmond's Broad Street, including at least one militia group carrying guns and wearing combat gear.

The House of Delegates convened in the basketball arena at Virginia Commonwealth University, desks arrayed across the court, and then spent most of the day arranging to go home and not come back.

Republicans howled at Democratic efforts to force a rules change so that the body could reconvene virtually. House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said that it was too risky to have nearly 100 lawmakers and their staffs gather in person for what could be a month-long session, and that instead they should use technology and meet online.

After several party-line votes, with Republicans resisting at every step, Democrats forced the issue and everyone went home — but at the cost of putting the House in a holding pattern for the rest of the week.

For the next five days, members will meet briefly online to hear the House clerk read the new rules, as required under procedures that Republicans would not go along with changing.

On Sunday, the House will take a virtual vote to hold the rest of the session online and then will reconvene in a giant videoconference-style meeting. Committees can meet online this week but can't take votes and are unlikely to get much done.

Republicans warned that members in rural areas without reliable broadband will have difficulty participating. "I think [Democrats] would like to ram their agenda through as quickly as possible with as little scrutiny as possible by the public," House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said to reporters.

Filler-Corn said later that safety was her primary goal and added that Gilbert should not have been surprised by the tactic because he had been informed.

Which caused Gilbert, already fuming over the parliamentary tactics, to explode that he had not been consulted. "That was an absolute falsehood," he said.

Gilbert also chastised Democrats for voting to allow members to collect a per diem of roughly $200 even while meeting from their homes. Democrats responded that Republicans have been collecting the same reimbursement for virtual committee meetings most of this year. The per diem raised bipartisan eyebrows in the Senate, where members said they do not get paid for remote meetings.

The battle over rules consumed most of the four-hour House session. Afterward, each party blamed the other for delaying important work on passing the budget and taking up proposals to overhaul policing and the criminal justice system.

"People are suffering; we need to act as quickly as possible. Why would they delay?" Del. Alfonso H. Lopez (D-Arlington) said.

"We are talking about some of the most consequential legislation to come along in a generation," Gilbert said. "Doing it quickly and doing it right are two different things."

The Senate, which never considered meeting remotely, convened nearby at the Science Museum of Virginia and will continue to do so during the session. All eyes in that chamber were on the seat reserved for President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), who the day before had been charged with two felonies by her hometown police chief, who accused her of engaging in a conspiracy to topple a Confederate statue in June.

Lucas was late to Tuesday's session, as she was served with arrest papers by the Portsmouth sheriff and then released on her own recognizance. Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate voiced support for Lucas, the highest-ranking Black woman in state government.

Lucas and several Democrats wore lapel pins — created overnight by Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) — with Lucas's photo and the words, "I stand with Louise." Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) paired her pin with a face mask that read, "Good Trouble," the motto for civil rights activism popularized by the late Georgia congressman John Lewis.

Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax), who had open-heart surgery and pneumonia last year, sat behind a three-sided plexiglass box, as he did when the legislature reconvened for a one-day session in April.

A second box appeared this time for Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), who has worn a mask in the past but lately has said she has a medical condition that prevents her from wearing one. She declined to discuss the condition Tuesday.

“I’m healthy as a horse, but I can’t do masks,” said Chase, who recently had a heated dispute with the owners of a Harrisonburg restaurant who insisted that she wear a mask.

In a sign of tension between the two chambers, the Senate unanimously rejected the operating rules the House proposed to govern the session. Senators felt the rules favored the House by letting that chamber introduce more bills and prevented senators from taking up judicial appointments.

Because the resolution was rejected, the House and the Senate will operate under rules set for the regular session, with no limits on the number or types of bills that can be submitted.

Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said he had tried to coordinate with fellow Democrats in the House but did not get cooperation. House leaders countered that they kept the Senate fully informed of their plans.

By late afternoon, the Senate had started plowing through legislation in committee meetings. One bill considered by the Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services would make inmates with terminal illnesses or physical disabilities eligible for parole. The measure would not apply to inmates convicted of capital murder. Another would increase the amount of “good time” inmates can earn toward early release.

Both measures passed on 8-to-7 votes, with all Democrats in favor and all Republicans opposed. Several rape and molestation victims testified remotely against the “good time” measure, which drew especially strong GOP opposition. As the roll was called, Sen. Bill DeSteph (R-Virginia Beach) was not content to vote “nay.”

“Absolutely not,” he called out.

Earlier in the day, Northam addressed the legislature’s money committees via videoconference, laying out the budgetary damage caused by efforts to close busi­nesses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s economy was booming at the beginning of the year when the General Assembly initially passed a $135 billion two-year spending plan, but the pandemic wreaked havoc on finances.

“We suspected it would be painful. And we were right,” Northam said. Invoking the global recession, he said, “There is no road map for how to get out of it.”

After freezing all new state spending earlier this year, Northam on Tuesday handed lawmakers a recommended budget that restores some spending and does not cut services or lay off workers.

The state ended the last fiscal year on June 30 with a $234 million shortfall in revenue, he said — less than projected, but with overall revenue still 2 percent greater than the previous fiscal year.

For the coming two years, the state projects a $2.7 billion shortfall.

Because of that, Northam said he was not proposing to reinstate spending on some of his top priorities, such as raises for teachers and state workers, bigger investments in behavioral health and reductions in college tuition.

Instead, he proposed setting aside $88 million to fight evictions and provide for affordable housing. “Keeping people in their homes during this pandemic is a public health priority,” Northam said.

He also proposed $85 million for expanding access to broadband in rural areas. And he suggested increasing funding for historically Black colleges and universities, as well as for efforts to improve the teaching of African American history.

Northam also recommended changing state policy to make it easier for people to exercise absentee voting, including empowering localities to create drop boxes where ballots can be collected to avoid delays in the mail.

Projecting an improving economy next year, Northam vowed to return to his budget priorities during the regular General Assembly session that convenes in January.