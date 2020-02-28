The legislature is scheduled to adjourn its regular, 60-day session on March 7, and would have to pass a bill sending the amendment to voters for approval in order to have a chance of changing the process next year.

AD

“Governor Northam has been a strong supporter of redistricting reform since he first ran for the state senate in 2007,” spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a written statement. “He believes that Virginians should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.”

AD

Redistricting reform became a rallying cry in last year’s elections for many Democrats, who argued that Republicans had clung to power in a changing Virginia by dint of racially gerrymandered maps.

Since Virginia’s legislative and congressional maps were last drawn in 2011 — by a Republican-led House and Democratically controlled Senate — the U.S. Supreme Court twice ordered do-overs. Federal courts found the legislature had packed too many African American voters into a Hampton Roads-based congressional district and 11 House of Delegates districts. The maps had been drawn with the support of black lawmakers, who wanted the security of overwhelmingly black districts.

AD

The amendment would create a bipartisan commission of legislators and citizens to draw the state’s political boundaries, work currently done by the General Assembly and governor. The map created by the commission would be submitted to the General Assembly for an up-or-down vote, prohibiting amendments and leaving the governor out of the process.

AD

The measure passed the legislature with overwhelming support last year but needs to clear it a second time and win approval from voters in a referendum for it to take effect. This year is the last opportunity to make that change in time for the next round of redistricting, which takes place next year in response to the 2020 Census.

And now that Democrats are in control of the House, Senate and Executive Mansion, some are having second thoughts about handing off most of their map-making power.

AD

The Senate continues to back the amendment, as do a majority of House members. But with much of the House Black Caucus opposed and Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) refusing to take a position, the amendment has languished all session long in a House committee.

“Democrats have talked a big game about gerrymandering and fair maps over the last several years,” said David Daley, author of two books on modern gerrymandering, including “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy.”