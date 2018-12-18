Gov. Ralph Northam, feeling flush from surging state tax receipts and a potential windfall from the federal tax overhaul, told state lawmakers on Tuesday that he wants to increase spending in the two-year state budget by an additional $2.1 billion.

A Democrat who took office 11 months ago, Northam said the state’s good fortune gives it a rare opportunity to boost pay for teachers and state employees, accelerate Chesapeake Bay cleanup, expand broadband access, offer more college financial aid, and beef up the state’s financial reserves.

[Gov. Northam proposes $269 million in new funding for Virginia schools]

“We are gathered this morning at an important moment for the commonwealth,” he said. “A growing economy and federal tax changes have come together to create a unique opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet, provide targeted tax relief to those who need it the most, and make historic investments that will position Virginia for future downturns and improve our ability to keep pace with a changing world.”

Northam formally announced his plans in a speech to members of the General Assembly’s money committee, proposing a package of amendments for the second year of the two-year, $117 billion state budget. The legislature passed the original spending plan in May for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Republican leaders, who narrowly control the House and Senate, balked at Northam’s plan even before he had fully presented it.

“Aggressive to say the least,” was how House Appropriations Committee Chairman Chris Jones (R-Suffolk), a moderate who went along with Northam’s plan to expand Medicaid earlier this year, described the plan as the governor began rolling out certain features of it last week. “It’s highly unusual to see this level of spending proposed in the middle of the two-year cycle.”

[Northam proposes more money for a cleaner Chesapeake Bay]

Virginia’s governor and General Assembly typically make adjustments halfway through their biennial budgets, but Northam’s plan far exceeds the usual midpoint tinkering. Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said that was because the state’s revenue picture has markedly improved.

Tax revenue is up $548 million over projections, thanks in part to a strong economy. A Supreme Court ruling in June cleared the way for the state to tax Internet retail sales, which would bring in millions more if the legislature approves the tax.

Northam is also counting on roughly $500 million in additional revenue because of federal income tax cuts championed by President Trump and approved by Republicans in Congress. The federal changes could result in a windfall for several reasons, the main one being that Congress doubled the standard deduction, for instance, and the state has not. That will probably prompt more federal taxpayers to take the standard deduction instead of itemizing, and under current law, they must do the same with their Virginia tax returns — leading to higher state tax bills.

Northam wants to use about half of that money to bankroll various programs and use the other half to give a tax break or refund to families making less than $54,000 a year.

But Republican leaders have said the state should make changes in its own tax code so that the money is returned to all taxpayers.