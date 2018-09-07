House Minority Leader David J. Toscano, D-Charlottesville, discusses a proposal to redraw lines for 11 legislative districts during a special session last month called by Gov. Ralph Northam to deal with redistricting. Northam says that since Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on new boundaries for districts that a court has said must be redrawn, he wants Republicans to ask the courts to redraw them. (BOB BROWN/AP)

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has called on Republicans to ask a federal court to redraw the lines of 11 House of Delegates districts that were found to be unconstitutional, saying he believes the General Assembly is at an impasse and cannot meet a deadline to do the job themselves.

In a letter Friday evening, Northam urged House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) to “request that the Court begin the remedial phase as soon as possible to provide Virginians with the certainty that we will have constitutional districts well in advance of the June 2019 primaries.”

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled on June 26 that the lines for 11 House of Delegates districts had been drawn in a way that disenfranchised black voters. The court set a deadline of Oct. 30 for Virginia to come up with new districts.

Northam summoned the General Assembly to a special session on Aug. 30 to take up the matter. While Democrats unveiled a plan that would re-draw the districts - affecting a total of 29 districts because of the shifting line - Republicans who lead the House declined to act on it. Instead, Cox vowed to pursue an appeal of the court’s ruling and a delay of the deadline.

The court refused the delay, but GOP leaders filed an appeal of the case to the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week.

Parker Slaybaugh, a spokesman for Cox said, “The Speaker has not heard from the governor in a month, so he is surprised and disappointed by this letter. .... Contrary to the governor’s declaration about a supposed impasse, we are open to working on a remedial plan as we continue our appeal.”

All 100 seats in the House of Delegates will be up for election next year, and control of the chamber hangs in the balance. Last year’s strong showing by Democrats wiped out a two-to-one Republican advantage in the House, leaving the GOP majority at 51 seats to 49.

In his letter Friday, Northam said he has no faith that the legislature will act in time and that the state should go ahead and ask the U.S. District Court to draw the lines.

“The House majority has offered no alternative map and do not appear inclined to do so,” Northam wrote. “Moreover, as of the date of this letter, the General Assembly has not set a deadline by which any proposed map will be passed or rejected or even a date on which the relevant committee will reconvene.”

The General Assembly faced a similar dilemma in 2015 when a federal court found three congressional districts to be unconstitutional. The legislature failed to come up with lines of their own and the court had to redraw the districts instead.