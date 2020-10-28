He also signed legislation requiring officers who witness a colleague using excessive force to intervene, and bills outlawing sexual relations between law enforcement and people in their custody — something already prohibited in many states.

AD

AD

“Too many families, in Virginia and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” Northam said in a written statement. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Northam initially planned to call the special session to adjust the state’s two-year, $135 billion state budget to reflect a projected $2.8 billion shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But following protests over Floyd’s death, he added police and criminal justice issues to the agenda.

Democrats, who took control of the House and Senate in January, were able to push the legislation through over Republican objections that some measures went too far. Law enforcement groups have had mixed reactions.

AD

GOP House and Senate leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday about Northam’s actions.

AD

The Senate wrapped most of its policing measures in one sweeping bill, while the House tackled the same issues with separate bills. Northam signed the Senate omnibus bill and amended a few others, in one case with a technical change to make the House bill on minimum training standards line up with the Senate version.

His made a more substantive amendment to the House bill banning the acquisition of certain surplus military equipment. His amendment, if accepted by the legislature, is intended to make clear that police may seek a waiver to obtain military vehicles if they are sought for search-and-rescue purposes.

Northam signed identical House and Senate bills giving localities the option to create civilian review boards, and a Senate bill to allow certain terminally ill prison inmates to petition for compassionate release. He amended legislation to increase earned-sentencing credits for prisoners, proposing a six-month delay to give the Department of Corrections time to implement the change.

AD

AD

Last week, Northam signed legislation giving the state’s attorney general the power to investigate allegations of systemic racism in law enforcement agencies, and to restore the practice of requiring judges to dismiss criminal charges when both prosecution and defense favor that. He also signed a bill increasing the penalty for falsely calling police on someone based on the individual’s race, religion, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color or national origin.

Also last week, he amended House and Senate bills to prohibit law enforcement from making traffic stops for certain physical defects or searching them based on an alleged whiff of marijuana — minor infractions that, advocates said, police have sometimes used as pretexts for racially motivated stops. Northam amended the legislation to ensure officers still may pull over someone driving at night without headlights or break lights.

Northam has yet to act on other bills that arrived on his desk after those. That includes legislation to create a “MARCUS Alert,” which would create “community care teams” led by mental health professionals to respond along with police to emergency calls related to mental health crises.