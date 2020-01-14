Some out-of-state militias and hate groups have indicated plans to attend, raising security concerns on Capitol Square.
Northam (D) has announced plans for an afternoon news conference. His office did not respond to questions seeking comment on the ban, which was first reported by the Associated Press.
Security has been unusually tight in Richmond as Democrats, who won control of the House of Delegates and state Senate in elections in November, prepare to adopt far-reaching gun-control legislation this year.