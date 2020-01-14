RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday will announce a ban on firearms on the grounds of the state Capitol, two people briefed on his plans said late Tuesday.

The move comes just days after newly empowered Democrats banned guns from the Capitol building and an adjacent legislative office building. And it comes just ahead of a gun rights rally planned for Monday, which organizers say will draw tens of thousands to Capitol Square.

Some out-of-state militias and hate groups have indicated plans to attend, raising security concerns on Capitol Square.

Northam (D) has announced plans for an afternoon news conference. His office did not respond to questions seeking comment on the ban, which was first reported by the Associated Press.

Security has been unusually tight in Richmond as Democrats, who won control of the House of Delegates and state Senate in elections in November, prepare to adopt far-reaching gun-control legislation this year.