“This is a deeply troubling development in what is becoming a clear pattern of attempted voter suppression by the Trump administration,” Northam said in written remarks. “I am committed to making sure all Virginians have access to the ballot box, and will continue to work with state and federal lawmakers to ensure safe, secure, and accessible elections this fall.”

AD

AD

In state budget recommendations, Northam also will propose setting aside $2 million to cover prepaid return postage on all absentee ballots for the November election. In addition, he will submit budget language that permits absentee voters to correct errors on their ballots so they can be counted.

The Postal Service letters warning of delays, sent last month, raised uncertainty about an absentee balloting and postal system that Trump has repeatedly attacked. Trump renewed his assault in a tweet on Monday, disparaging the use of drop boxes as centralized collection points for absentee ballots.

“Some states use ‘drop boxes’ for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots. So who is going to ‘collect’ the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only Absentee Ballots acceptable!” the president tweeted.

AD

AD

Congress has summoned Trump’s postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, for an emergency hearing on his actions to cut costs, remove longtime Postal Service leaders and get rid of high-speed mail-sorting machines just as the nation prepares for a surge in absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam plans to unveil his proposals Tuesday morning as he presents a revised state budget to lawmakers, who are gathering here for a special session of the General Assembly. Originally called to resolve shortfalls in the state budget caused by the pandemic, the session has taken on a wide mandate to address issues of criminal and social justice.

In remarks prepared for his presentation, Northam makes clear that he views voting access as part of that agenda.

AD

“Voting is fundamental to democracy. The package I’m presenting you reaffirms that we need to continue to make it easier to vote, not harder,” Northam says in the remarks.

AD

His proposal on drop boxes would allow localities to set up centralized points for voters to take their absentee ballots rather than mailing them, eliminating the potential for Postal Service delays. That practice is gaining favor — and criticism — around the country.

Trump and other opponents have raised questions about the security of the boxes, and his campaign has filed suit over the practice in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. In Ohio, the state’s Republican secretary of state has prohibited localities from having more than one drop box per county.

AD

Northam’s proposal calls for the drop boxes to follow all guidelines set by the state Board of Elections for security.

“To be clear, voting WILL be safe and secure in Virginia. Your mailed-in ballots will be counted. Virginia will take every action necessary to protect the vote,” Northam said in the prepared remarks.

His call to allow absentee voters to correct errors on their ballots would reverse the current policy of not notifying voters if they make a mistake in filling out their ballot that would cause it to go uncounted.