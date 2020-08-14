Northam (D) unveiled a package of legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May. As legislators prepare to make painful cuts in the two-year budget adopted when the state’s financials were rosy, Northam staked out programs that he says will preserve the health, safety and welfare of Virginians.

Those include expanding broadband service, affordable housing and eviction prevention. He also proposed measures meant to address police brutality and racial injustice, problems brought to the fore by Floyd's death. The killing sparked protests across the country, including Richmond, where demonstrations have continued for months and erupted this week into a window-smashing spree downtown.

“Our country is battling both a health crisis and an economic crisis at once, so Virginia is advancing new programs to help people stay in their homes, care for the ones they love, and feel safe in the community,” Northam said in a written statement.

The General Assembly passed an ambitious two-year, $135 billion spending plan in March, just as the virus was gaining a foothold in the state. Northam called legislators back for a special session that begins Tuesday, in part to adjust the budget to the state’s greatly diminished financial forecast.

The governor will propose detailed budget revisions in an address to legislators Tuesday morning, but indicated they could avoid the most wrenching cuts.

“Careful planning has kept us from having to gut critical services or lay off state workers, like other states have done,” Northam said.

Northam’s bills are aimed at boosting the oversight, training and accountability of law enforcement officers.

Senate Democrats have proposed a far more sweeping criminal justice overhaul, led by Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), who on Friday accused House Democrats of limiting their efforts to police reform.

“There are substantial differences between what we’ve proposed and what the House has proposed — or what the House has not proposed,” Surovell said in a Zoom call with Senate Democrats and reporters. “I think our package is more focused on the entire system and not just policing, and we have a critical opportunity — and an historic opportunity — to correct a lot of the historical wrongs that have been going on in this state for hundreds of years.”

Jake Rubenstein, spokesman for House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), said the House will pursue several criminal justice measures unrelated to police, including legislation to make it easier to expunge certain criminal records, and to increase good behavior credits for inmates.

“The House of Delegates looks forward to working with the Governor and Senate to enact broad, impactful criminal justice and police reform,” he said via text.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the policing bills the governor unveiled Friday were not an exhaustive list of measures he’s willing to support. He is “looking forward to continuing conversations” with legislators carrying other bills, she said.

Leaders of the Virginia branch of the NAACP held a news conference Friday to emphasize that they expect action on criminal justice and police reform.

“It must be addressed now,” state chapter president Robert Barnette said.

Asked which proposals are the group’s top priority, chapter political director Gaylene Kanoyton was succinct: “All of them,” she said.

Northam outlined a handful of budget priorities, including $88 million to reduce evictions and expand access to affordable housing. He also proposed a measure to encourage landlords to enter into a payment plans with tenants hurt by the economic crisis and exhaust federal, state and local assistance before starting eviction proceedings. Landlords who bypass those options could not evict tenants until May 1.

Northam proposed another bill to prevent gas, water and electric utilities from cutting off service until 60 days after the covid-19 state of emergency ends. The current emergency declaration expires at the end of this month.

The governor proposed $85 million in the budget to expand broadband, a service critical for distance learning. A recent study by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia found that one in five Virginia K-12 students lacks either the high-speed Internet or home computer needed for online learning. The money would be used to fund “last mile” broadband infrastructure across the state.

He is also seeking $15 million for the state’s public historically Black colleges and universities to address “educational inequities … exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the statement from Northam’s office.

Several of Northam’s policing bills focus on the state’s Criminal Justice Services Board, which has the power to decertify officers. One would close a loophole that prevents the board from investigating an officer without written notice of wrongdoing from a police department.

Another bill would expand the criteria required for decertification to include officers who are fired for violating department policies or resign while under investigation.

Northam’s other proposals would: create a duty for law enforcement officers to intervene if they see another engage in unlawful use of force; establish statewide minimum training standards for officers; empower local governments to establish civilian review boards and establish best practices for them; and mandate that law enforcement agencies share information about previous employees with those considering hiring them.