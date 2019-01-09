

The 2019 session of the Virginia Senate opened on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Richmond (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) hailed a “unique opportunity” to spend money on a cornucopia of priorities from public education to rural broadband in a State of the Commonwealth speech Wednesday, glossing over a deep divide with Republican legislators over tax dollars in a year when all 140 seats of the legislature are up for election.

The General Assembly convened earlier Wednesday for its 400th annual session with a little extra pomp, a potential breakthrough on the Equal Rights Amendment and disappointment for gay rights advocates.



Virginia Governor Ralph Northam discusses his legislative proposals at the State Capitol in Richmond, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

In his speech, Northam pitched tax and budget plans that hinge on turning last year’s federal tax overhaul into a $1.2 billion windfall for state revenue. He also urged the GOP-controlled legislature to consider his plans to address gun violence, but tread more lightly on that topic than a year ago, when Republicans snuffed out nearly all of his gun-control bills.

Although he is backing those same bills again, including measures that call for universal background checks and an assault-weapons ban, Northam chose to highlight just a single bill in his speech — one that he said Republican legislatures in other states have adopted. The “extreme risk law” would make it easier for law enforcement and the courts to remove firearms from someone deemed to be a danger to himself or others.



Del. Chris L. Hurst, (D-Montgomery), and Del. Jennifer B. Boysko, (D-Fairfax), during the national anthem at the opening of the 2019 session of the Virginia General Assembly in the House chambers at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Richmond

“It shouldn’t be a partisan issue to make sure that weapons are not in the hands of people who pose a threat, especially when the threat is to their own safety or their family’s safety,” Northam said.

Invoking the “Virginia Way” of dialogue and political compromise, Northam used his annual speech to catalogue the accomplishments of his first year of office — including expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians, raising the larceny threshold and securing funding for Metro — and to urge lawmakers of both parties to join together.

“The successes in this past year have come about not because I, or you legislators, did something individually — but because we worked together,” he said. “When we work together and help provide a strong foundation for Virginians, our families and businesses thrive.”

But Northam’s vision of a rapidly rising state flush with cash to build on its success is based on a fundamental disagreement with Republicans who still control both houses of the legislature. The governor wants to spend some $1.2 billion that could flood state coffers because of changes to the federal tax code under the tax cuts President Trump signed last year.

He wants half of that amount to go to Virginian households making less than $54,000 a year, the state’s median income. He would use the other half to shore up the state’s reserve funds and make “historic” investments in schools, the environment, rural broadband and other priorities.

Republicans, though, want to change Virginia tax code so that much of that money goes back to taxpayers at middle and higher income brackets.

Lawmakers will have to solve that dilemma before they can turn to many of the other items proposed by Northam.

In their official response to the governor’s speech, Republicans embraced Northam’s language of cooperation before drawing a sharp line over taxes.

“The governor is a good man I have known for many years,” state Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) said in prepared remarks. “Over the next seven weeks, Republican legislators will be giving his proposals a full and fair hearing.”

But Newman and Del. Robert M. Thomas Jr. (R-Stafford) put no sugar on their description of the governor’s spending plan: “Republicans are committed to stopping Gov. Northam’s tax hike on the middle class,” Thomas said, according to the prepared speech.



House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights)

Newman and Thomas outlined GOP priorities that include making low-cost catastrophic health insurance more widely available, beefing up security at schools and cutting taxes.

Virginia’s General Assembly, which first gathered in Jamestown in July 1619, enjoys the distinction of being the oldest continuous lawmaking body in the Western hemisphere. The legislature will formally mark its 400th anniversary this summer, but there were nods to the history throughout the opening day of this year’s annual session.

House of Delegates was in full history mode, with four honor guards from Jamestown in colonial armor — red plumes on their helmets, halberds in hand. House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), a former high school government teacher, opened the session with a lofty speech about the meaning of the first gathering of representative democracy in the New World.

“When our predecessors first assembled at Jamestown Island all those years ago, they changed everything. Those first citizen servants forged a path we continue on today, four centuries later,” he said. “This path has been one of both triumph and trial. It is a journey in representative democracy where our dreams and aspirations remain in dialogue with the reality of human nature.”

Cox included a nod to Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), whom Democrats chose as “the first female caucus leader in our history,” he said, to raucous applause.

House minority leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) arrives ahead of the opening of the Virginia General Assembly in the House chambers at the Capitol.

For all the bipartisan niceties of opening day, political reality settled in quickly. The House Appropriations Committee wasted no time brushing off the governor’s proposed amendments to the state’s $117 billion biennial budget.

Northam has proposed spending $1.2 billion in anticipated revenue from changes to federal tax law on not only tax breaks for low-income workers, but also a variety of state programs such as teacher salaries, mental health services and pet projects in cities around Virginia.

Republicans who control the legislature, though, have argued that much of that windfall should go toward tax breaks for a wider swath of Virginians. Del. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk), chairman of the budget-shaping Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday that he will set aside all of that $1.2 billion and instead focus on smaller adjustments to the spending plan.

Once the legislature’s finance committees decide what to do about Virginia tax policy, he said, then any extra money can be accounted for. “We’ve got to work through the reality of what we have,” Jones told his committee members.

The Senate’s Privileges and Elections Committee got right down to work on two proposed Constitutional amendments — one related the ERA, the other to same-sex marriage.

Sens. Glen H. Sturtevant Jr. (R-Chesterfield) and Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax County) proposed a measure to make Virginia the 38th and final state to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment. The bill died in House and Senate committees last year, although it had cleared the full Senate in previous years.

On Wednesday, the committee passed the bill on an 8-to-6 vote, with two Republicans among the yeas: Committee chairwoman Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-Fauquier) and Sen. William R. DeSteph Jr. (R-Virginia Beach).

The committee then went on to consider a proposal from Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) to remove the state’s defunct gay-marriage ban from the state Constitution. The ban has been unconstitutional since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. The plan from Ebbin, who in 2003 became the state’s first openly gay legislator, would have put the matter to a referendum.

Jeff Caruso, director of the Virginia Catholic Conference, urged the committee against removing the language from the Constitution. “Right now it is a dormant provision,” he acknowledged. “It is also true that Supreme Courts change.”

The measure died on a tied 7-7 vote, with Vogel the only Republican voting for it.