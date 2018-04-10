Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), with Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lane, speaks on March 21 about a proposed budget for the April 11 special session at the Capitol in Richmond. (Steve Helber/AP)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Monday night vetoed a tax measure that would have significantly cut taxes for two private golf courses in Arlington County.

The bill, pushed through by Fairfax Del. Timothy Hugo (R), would have cost the county $1.43 million in tax revenue. It arose because the Army Navy Country Club and Washington Golf and Country Club objected to the way that Arlington valued their combined 630 acres of land, set in residential areas inside the Beltway.

The General Assembly, which will reconvene in special session this week, could overturn the veto. The bill was passed by the Senate in a 27-to-13 vote.

The memo attached to the veto said the bill was trying to address “a local dispute over a local government’s method of assessing land for property taxation. As such, the solution to this dispute should be reached on the local level without the involvement of the state.”

Northam noted that Arlington and the two clubs are in negotiations over how to assess the properties and an agreement is near. He encouraged those talks “so that similar legislation will not be necessary in the future.”

Katie Cristol (D), chair of the Arlington County Board, which last month called for Northam’s veto, said the measure holds major implications for counties and cities throughout Virginia, because it infringes on local power to set property assessments and taxes. She said she is confident the county can reach an equitable solution with the golf courses.