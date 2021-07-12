The General Assembly will meet in special session on Aug. 2 to hammer out a plan for the money.
“Virginia is roaring back stronger than we could have imagined one year ago, but small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they need additional support to get back on their feet,” Northam said in a written statement. “With the American Rescue Plan, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild from the impacts of the pandemic, revitalize our communities, and invest in our shared prosperity.”
Northam proposed plowing a $250 million investment into the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, which provides grants to small businesses.
“These investments will provide critical funding for important programs that work in harmony to strengthen our downtowns and propel our small businesses back to prosperity,” said Brian Ball, secretary of commerce and trade.
State Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, called the program “a lifeline of support for countless Virginia businesses.”
“With so many businesses still in the queue for funding, there is no question that the General Assembly needs to approve the full amount to provide support to these businesses, and to allow new applications to be filed,” she said in a statement.
Virginia lost an estimated $14.5 billion in tourism spending from March 2020 to April 2021, Northam’s office said. Northam proposed investing $50 million to help the industry recover.
“The tourism economy has always been, and will always be, a shining light here in the Commonwealth,” said Del. Luke E. Torian (D-Prince William), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia is the destination that countless people dream to visit. Now that our doors are open and our lights are on, I am confident that Virginia Tourism will use this funding to reboot our tourism economy and bring people in from across the nation and beyond.”
The governor also proposed devoting $53 million for programs that help jump-start industrial projects and one to revitalize small towns through grants to small businesses.
“This is another example of our work to ensure Virginia’s small businesses have the support they need,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said in a statement. “As we emerge from COVID-19, these continued investments will help working families and put millions back into our quickly-recovering economy.”
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion relief package that Congress passed and President Biden signed into law in March. It includes $350 billion in economic recovery funding for state and local governments across the country.
In addition to the $4.3 billion that the General Assembly and Northam will decide how to spend, the law separately provides $2.7 billion in new funds to the state’s cities, counties and towns, bringing the total federal aid to Virginia’s state and local governments to about $7 billion.
Republicans in Congress opposed the measure, including those from Virginia, a point the state’s Democratic leaders noted in at announcement.
“I am grateful to Democrats in Congress for providing this critical funding,” said state Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax). “Together, we will get this relief directly into the hands of small businesses, families, and communities across the Commonwealth.”
In May, Northam and leaders of the Democratic-controlled state Senate and House of Delegates outlined their priorities for the funding in broad strokes. In addition to supporting small businesses, their goals included upgrading public health services; expanding affordable housing and utility assistance; helping workers who lost jobs and the beleaguered state agency that serves them; modernizing public school buildings; and accelerating a 10-year plan to provide universal broadband access so it is completed within 18 months.
Monday’s announcement was Northam’s first detailed plan for some of that spending. Others are expected to be rolled out ahead of the special session.