Northam (D) announced plans last week to remove the bronze figure of the Confederate general from its granite base and put it in storage amid protests in Richmond and across the country against police brutality toward African Americans.

AD

Preparations began Monday, when state surveyors used a bucket truck to examine the figure and the city prohibited parking on the street around it through Friday. But efforts came to an abrupt halt with the judge’s ruling Monday night, which prevents any further action for 10 days.

AD

Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted a temporary injunction sought by William C. Gregory, who contends in a lawsuit that the state promised to “affectionately protect” the statue when it annexed the land it stands on from Henrico County. The suit identifies Gregory as a great-grandson of a couple who were signatories to the deed.

State officials said they received no notice of Monday’s hearing on the injunction and did not know about it until calls started coming in from the news media. Governor’s counsel Rita Davis said the court was not required to give the administration a chance to respond, but added that in most cases — such as recent suits filed against Northam over his pandemic-related shutdown of businesses — “we have been afforded that opportunity. But we were not this time.”

AD

The statue is on state property that was annexed from Henrico in 1890. In the deed recording the land transfer, the state “guaranteed” to “hold said statue and pedestal and circle of ground perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose” and to “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it,” Gregory’s lawyer, Joseph E. Blackburn Jr., argued in a court filing Monday.

AD

Blackburn emailed a copy of the order to The Washington Post on Monday evening but did not respond to requests for comment. Another lawyer from his Richmond-based law firm — Blackburn, Conte, Schilling & Click — said Tuesday that they would not discuss the case, butissued a statement pointing out that they had also offered pro bono representation to several people arrested in the recent protests.

“Our lawyers have accepted court appointments in controversial cases where other lawyers would not,” the statement said. “We do not accept or refuse a case based on our personal beliefs. We believe that every client deserves proper legal representation.”

AD

The traffic circle around the Lee statue has become the focal point for 12 days of demonstrations against racial injustice, and its granite base is covered with graffiti. Four other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue are on city property. Mayor Levar Stoney (D) and members of the Richmond City Council have said they will introduce an ordinance to remove those statues under a law passed this year by the General Assembly that gives localities power over war memorials on their own property.

AD

Davis, the governor’s counsel, said she would work with the office of state Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) to ensure there is a hearing on the Lee injunction as soon as possible.

“We were well aware of the potential legal challenges, and also well aware of the governor’s legal authority to do this,” she said, adding that the governor was prepared to take the issue to the state Supreme Court if necessary.

AD