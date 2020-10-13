And then the White House accused Northam (D) and Whitmer, who had blamed President Trump’s rhetoric for encouraging extremists, of “sowing division” and making “outlandish allegations.”

“It was a hell of a first day back,” one Northam aide said.

Virginia’s low-key governor seemed to take it mostly in stride, although he took a few shots at Trump — accusing the nation’s leader of using rhetoric that encouraged extremists by tweeting “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” from Northam’s coronavirus restrictions.

“I have been in harm’s way,” Northam said at an afternoon news conference, noting his service as an Army doctor during Operation Desert Storm. “We knew who the enemy was . . . but I wasn’t intimidated by that. . . . These threats and this rhetoric is not coming from another country. It’s coming from Washington. And that I regret, and it needs to stop.”

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany responded with: “America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

Northam and first lady Pam Northam contracted the virus late last month, after an executive mansion staffer who works in the couple’s private quarters came down with the illness.

Northam and his wife experienced mild symptoms, but Northam’s came on several days after he tested positive, requiring that he extend his isolation from the 10 days initially planned to 18 days. He continued working from the mansion, signing bills from an ongoing special legislative session and working with legislators to try to solve an impasse over how to adjust the state’s two-year budget, which was upended by the pandemic.

He had been looking forward to returning Tuesday with a news conference on the state’s optimistic coronavirus trends. There was also good news to announce about the Northams’ coronavirus cases: Even though the governor and first lady had traveled the state just before their diagnoses, they had not infected anyone because they had worn masks and tried to keep their distance from others.

Contact tracers determined that the governor and first lady had been in close contact — defined as within six feet for more than 15 minutes — with 65 people, but none had been infected.

Virginia’s typically unassuming governor kicked off his afternoon news conference as if it had been just another day on Capitol Square. But by then, the pandemic seemed like yesterday’s news — particularly compared with the alleged kidnapping talk, which had caught the governor off-guard earlier that day.

An FBI agent testifying in a hearing in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday said that the men charged in a plot to kidnap Whitmer also discussed “taking” Northam. Virginia’s governor learned of that allegation from news reports. His security team had been tipped to it months ago but had to keep it under wraps to protect the ongoing investigation in Michigan.

If Northam was rattled by that news, he gave no hint from the podium, where he smiled and thanked the many well-wishers who reached out to him and the first lady during their convalescence.

He discussed the shutdown of the elections site, caused when a construction crew accidentally severed a fiber-optic cable. He said he was looking into ways to extend the voter-registration deadline but called up his top counsel to explain that he did not have the authority to do so by executive order.

He eventually made reference to the alleged kidnapping talk but said he would have little to say given that it was an ongoing investigation. He did go on to connect the incident to Trump’s rhetoric, however, in response to reporters’ questions.

Earlier in the day, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky issued a statement saying that Trump “regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop.”

In response, McEnany said the two governors “are sowing division by making these outlandish allegations.”