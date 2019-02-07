The Democrats who lead Northern Virginia’s bluest suburbs say the chaos in Richmond has slowed their communication with state government, threatening to delay funding and coordination on key transportation and other projects.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bulova, Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said they are deeply troubled by the scandals that have engulfed Governor Ralph S. Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring.

But they are also worried about how the fallout from Northam’s and Herring’s admission that they wore blackface years ago, and Fairfax’s denial of a sexual assault allegation, will impact their jurisdictions.

“The governor had promised to make us whole, or if he couldn’t, to address it next year,” said Bulova, citing a 2018 deal on Metrorail funding that used highway money, which Northern Virginia officials are seeking to restore. “I don’t see that happening — I’m not sure if he’ll be there next year.”

Neither Northam, Fairfax nor Herring turned up at the county’s annual reception for state officials in Richmond Wednesday night, said Bulova, who has led the board in Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction for the past decade.

Then-Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam, left, hugs then-Lt. Governor-elect Justin Fairfax at their election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., in 2017. Attorney General Mark Herring is on the right. All three are Democrats. (Aaron Bernstein/Reuters)

Wilson said the crisis in the state capitol has made it hard to hold meetings or reach officials on the phone, hampering Alexandria’s ability to work out details of the state’s pledge to send housing and transportation money to Northern Virginia as part of the Amazon headquarters deal.

“That’s all on hold,” Wilson said. “We’re also trying to get money for our combined sewer project. The governor put the money in his budget request for us. The Senate has included money, the House has not ... We hope to make things happen on these issues, because we have no choice but not to” do so.

The part-time General Assembly is just about halfway through its 45-day session. Legislators are hunkered down, attempting to work out budget deals and pass long-sought bills.

But the public absence of the governor, who wields significant influence even in a body that is narrowly controlled by Republicans, has stymied some efforts, local officials said.

Dorsey said that anything that requires the brokering of deals is “off the table for now.

“The biggest impact Arlington has seen at this point are a couple of economic development partnerships with the state that have been put on hold indefinitely,” he said in an email. He declined to divulge specifics, but said one deal was to be considered this week, and one to be announced next week.

Residents everywhere are “expressing everything on the continuum of bewilderment to anger,” Dorsey said. He urged Virginians to examine the revelations about each of the state’s top officials independently.

“People do redeem themselves but they have to display honesty and sincere regret.” said Dorsey, who is African American.

He called for Northam’s resignation Saturday in a Facebook posting, saying the governor’s statement about a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page and his explanations of darkening his face decades ago when he dressed up as Michael Jackson mean he “is no longer fit to lead our Commonwealth.”

Dorsey has not called for Herring, who announced Wednesday that he had worn blackface in college, or Fairfax to step down.

Wilson called the situation “excruciating” and “surreal” and said residents are reacting with “shame and disappointment.”

“We’re going to require some significant moral leadership in the commonwealth to lead us out. Clearly there’s been some severe wounds and serious pain we’re going to have to work our way through,” said Wilson, who is biracial. “My view is a past where you’re exhibiting racist behavior compromises your ability to lead. Sexual assault certainly, or rape, disqualifies you for office.”

Bulova, who plans to retire at the end of 2019 after 31 years on the board, also denounced the use of blackface in her monthly newsletter.

“Let me state the obvious: donning blackface is always wrong and hurtful,” she wrote. “Someone who engages in that behavior is not thinking about the African American community and the history of slavery, discrimination and racism in this country.”

Bulova, one of the few Democrats who did not call for Northam’s resignation over the weekend, said residents are talking about the scandals everywhere she goes.

“It was hard for me to leap to the conclusion that he must resign, given something that happened 30 years ago,” she said of the governor. “I’m still not there about calling for his resignation.”

She said that she will be convening a community discussion this month, which is Black History Month, to talk about racial and inequity issues in the county of 1.1 million people. And she wondered aloud whether past ethical breaches should automatically disqualify people from public office.

“Do we really want an elected official who managed to arrive into adulthood without ever making a mistake in judgement ... without having an appreciation of the frailties of others?” Bulova asked.

