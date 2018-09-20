Paddlers who use the Potomac River near President Trump’s Loudoun County golf course filed a federal lawsuit Thursday morning to try to reverse a policy that closes a two-mile stretch of the river when the president is playing golf.

The Coast Guard instituted the shore-to-shore security perimeter last summer, angering recreational canoers and kayakers who use the river for paddling, classes and conservation.

Democracy Forward, a nonprofit formed last year that focuses on executive branch actions, is representing the Canoe Cruisers Association of Greater Washington DC, which is based in Montgomery County.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Maryland, says Trump has made more than three dozen visits to the golf club since the rule was put into place and each time river access was restricted.

“We do see a pattern that this administration will flout the law when it suits its policy aims,” said Nitin Shah, senior counsel with Democracy Forward Foundation.

The group also sued the administration for rolling back Obama-era guidelines for responding to campus sexual violence and for requiring airlines to report lost and mishandled wheelchairs.

The paddlers’ lawsuits names as defendants Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard and Kirstjen Nielson, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as well as their agencies.

Shah said they violated a federal law that requires government agencies to give prior notice and allow for public comment, adding that the rule is overly broad and has no end date.

In addition to the Canoe Cruisers, a which was founded in 1956 and has about 250 members, the policy hampers paddling schools, children summer camps, members of the U.S. Whitewater Team who are training for the Olympics and disabled veterans who paddle with Team River Runner, according to the lawsuit.

The security zone, known as “Seneca Lake,” is a calm stretch of river that’s particularly useful for beginners, classes and river cleanup outings, the suit says.

The section is bordered on one end by a dam called Seneca Break rapids and features two access points of access for paddlers on the Maryland shore. Riley’s Lock, where there’s a county-run park, parking and the headquarters of a youth camp, and Violette’s Lock, which includes parking and a picnic area.

In June 2017, the Coast Guard put in place a rule establishing a “permanent security zone” from the Virginia shore to the Maryland shore for about two miles.

Paddlers were incensed.

After instituting the rule, the agency gave the public a chance to weigh in and received more than 600 comments, all of them negative, according to the lawsuit.

A few weeks later, the previous Coast Guard commandant, Adm. Paul F. Zukunft, surprised paddlers by testifying before a House committee that the river would remain open on the Maryland side while Trump was playing golf.

Paddlers welcomed the change, which has allowed access on the Maryland side for more than a year, but worried it could easily be reversed unless it was put in writing.

Cruisers prefer that the Coast Guard restrict access within 100 or 200 yards of the golf club on the Virginia side only.

Risa Shimoda, a longtime kayaker who lives in Takoma Park, said she worries about the precedent set by a unilateral rule.

“If President Smith in 2025 decides they want to go play golf at the club and they close the river,” she said, “that’s pretty awful.”