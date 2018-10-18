RICHMOND — Vice President Mike Pence will talk up tax reform in Richmond Saturday and try to give a boost to Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va) and distillery owner Denver Riggleman, two Republicans running in close congressional races.

The event is separate from an afternoon campaign rally and fund-raising reception that Pence will hold in downtown Richmond that day for Ryan McAdams, a Republican minister challenging Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) for a Richmond-area seat. McAdams announced that event earlier this week.

Pence’s plans with Brat and Riggleman will be announced Friday, but two people familiar the plans confirmed them Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plans.

Pence endorsed Brat and headlined a fundraiser for him earlier this month. President Trump endorsed Brat Thursday.

Brat and Riggleman will meet Pence at Richmond International Airport. Pence’s arrival there will not be open to the public, but it will be open to the media.

Pence will then head to the SunTrust Center for the afternoon rally with McAdams, which is free and open to the public. Tickets for a VIP reception range from $2,700 to $5,400 per couple.

Brat and Riggleman will not attend the McAdams events, but they will meet up with the vice president afterward for roundtable discussion with local business people. The topic of that meeting will be tax reform. The meeting will not be open to the public or media.

Brat, seeking his third term, is in a tight race with Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA operative and first-time candidate. They are vying for a seat in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which covers the Richmond suburbs and rural areas stretching from Culpeper to Nottoway County.

Riggleman, a former Air Force intelligence officer, faces Democrat Leslie Cockburn in the 5th District. The largely rural central Virginia district extends from the Washington exurbs to the North Carolina line.

Political newcomers, Riggleman and Cockburn are competing for the seat being vacated by Rep. Tom Garrett (R), who announced in the spring that he was struggling with alcoholism and would not seek re-election so he could focus on recovery.