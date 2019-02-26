Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax exits the floor after the Senate adjourned their 2019 session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Fairfax delivered an impassioned speech and said "If we go backwards and we rush to judgment and we allow for political lynchings without any due process, any facts, any evidence being heard, then I think we do a disservice to this very body in which we all serve." (Steve Helber/AP)

A new poll shows Virginians slightly favor Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) remaining in office as he fights allegations of sexual misconduct, the first such finding in statewide polling since the scandal broke three weeks ago.

Forty percent of Virginia residents said Fairfax should not resign, compared with 31 percent who said he should step down, according to the Roanoke College poll released Tuesday. Twenty-nine percent had no opinion.

Fewer than half of Virginians favored any of the state’s three embattled executive branch leaders resigning from office as they deal with separate scandals, the poll found.

A plurality of 44 percent said Gov. Ralph Northam (D) should not resign over a racist incident from his past, while 41 percent said he should go and 16 percent had no opinion.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) had the broadest margin of support, with 49 percent favoring him remaining in office despite admitting his own racist incident, compared with 33 percent who said he should resign and 19 percent with no opinion.

Northam initially took responsibility on Feb. 1 for a photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook page showing one person in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan robes. The next day, he said it wasn’t him in the photo, but admitted that he darkened his face to imitate Michael Jackson for a dance contest that same year.

Virginia’s Democratic Party, its Democrats in Congress and the state’s Legislative Black Caucus as well as 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have all called on Northam to resign, but he has resisted and pledged to commit the remaining three years of his term to alleviating racial inequity.

The poll found that only 32 percent of Virginians approve of Northam’s performance as governor, down from 54 percent in a similar poll in August. Thirty-nine percent had an unfavorable view.

Herring, after calling on Northam to step down, admitted his own blackface incident, saying he darkened his face to imitate a rapper at a college party in 1980. Democratic officials have so far resisted urging him to resign.

The Roanoke College poll found that 54 percent of Virginians say having worn blackface does not disqualify someone from holding elected office.

Virginians’ view of Fairfax was different from other recent polls conducted at a similar time. A Qunnipiac University poll completed Feb. 14-18 found registered voters evenly split on whether the lieutenant governor should resign. A University of Virginia/Ipsos poll that finished the next day found that 35 percent favored resignation with 25 percent saying he should stay in office and 40 percent with no opinion.

One woman has accused Fairfax of sexual assault at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004. A second woman has accused him of sexual assault while at Duke University in 2000. Fairfax has said both encounters were consensual and has asked for law enforcement to investigate. Both women said they were prepared to testify publicly about the allegations.

Republican leadership of the Virginia House of Delegates has promised to hold a public hearing to take testimony from all three parties, but Democrats have objected and no date has been scheduled.

The Roanoke College poll was conducted between Feb. 10 and Feb. 20, and consisted of cell phone and landline calls with 598 Virginia residents age 18 or older. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

