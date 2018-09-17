Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) says the cost of preparing for Hurricane Florence could cost his state as much as $75 million, most of which will be reimbursed by the federal government or other states. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Hurricane Florence was a costly near-miss for southeastern Virginia, with preparations last week carrying a pricetag of up to $75 million for state agencies, according to Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey L. Layne.

That total dwarfs costs from any other storm in the past nine years. Two unique factors drove up the expense: Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to order the evacuation of some 245,000 residents from low-lying parts of Hampton Roads and the opening of two state-sponsored emergency shelters.

Neither step had been taken before, but reflected lessons learned in past events, Layne told a panel of state lawmakers on Monday.

The $75 million total represents an upper limit, Layne told members of the House Appropriations Committee. About $60 million of the cost was authorized by Northam, but could be substantially less as resources set aside for Virginia are transferred to North and South Carolina, which took the brunt of the storm.

The cost of supplies for emergency shelters and support for emergency rescue teams, for instance, will be reimbursed by those states as the resources head south, Layne said. Northam (D) lifted the evacuation order on Friday.

In addition to the money authorized by Northam, the Virginia Department of Transportation faces a net cost of $10 million to $15 million for extra work to keep roadways safe, he said.

Because President Trump declared Virginia a disaster area in advance of the storm, and because federal officials agreed with the decision to evacuate, up to 75 percent of Virginia’s liability could be reimbursed by the federal government, Layne said.

It could take up to two years for that money to arrive. In the meantime, Virginia will cover the expenses through its general fund, including a reserve fund set aside for unanticipated costs.

The bulk of the state’s expense - $32 million - was the operation of two emergency shelters set up to handle evacuees or storm victims. Those facilities were established early last week when southeastern Virginia was forecast to take a substantial impact from Hurricane Florence.

Though able to hold thousands of refugees from the storm, the shelters - one at Christopher Newport University in Newport News and the other at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg - were used by a combined total of 52 people.

Layne told the lawmakers that Northam faced a deadline to make a decision on whether to evacuate about 72 hours before the storm was forecast to hit. He did so in consultation with officials from the federal government and from states to the south, Layne said.

Del. S. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk), the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, thanked Layne for keeping him informed of the potential hit to the budget and acknowledged that authorities were working under tough circumstances to keep the public safe.