The outspoken Stewart stirred passions over illegal immigration and gun control when he took the helm of the board in 2006, launching a political career that included failed bids for governor in 2017 and Senate last year.

Gray, 68, had hoped to follow in his footsteps but faced a huge backlash — including from fellow Republicans — over a series of tweets he had posted that, among other things, denigrated Muslims and immigrants. The tweets came into public view after he used campaign funds to pay to have them deleted.

Wheeler, 58, appeared to have won by a wide margin with most of the votes counted. She campaigned to increase affordable housing and public transportation, ramp up school funding to raise teacher pay and expand the county’s pre-kindergarten program.

“Thank you Prince William County for electing me as your next Chair!” Wheeler tweeted on Tuesday night.

The race also included independents Donald E. Scoggins and Muneer Baig.

At Battlefield High School this afternoon, several voters said they knew little about Wheeler or her opponent, but wanted the Washington’s divisive politics out of their backyard.

“I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Alecia Brognano, 70, who voted for Wheeler, citing Gray’s hardline rhetoric on undocumented immigrants. “All of that talk just seems to be flowing down and it’s making us forget who we are.”

Multiple other voters mentioned Gray’s tweets. Babak Alidoosti, 36, said he found the politician’s statements unsurprising “given the right’s rhetoric in recent years.”

“It’s fine to have differences of opinions,” said the Haymarket resident, who voted for Wheeler. “But I don’t think there’s any room for that, especially in the Northern Virginia I want to live in.”

Jim Carr, 85, said he voted for Gray out of his lifelong loyalty to the GOP. He had not heard about the candidate’s deleted tweets Tuesday, and when told about them, said he regretted his vote.

“Hopefully, he’s not that way,” Carr said, about Gray. “We don’t need any more of that.”

After Gray beat longtime Republican Supervisor Martin E. Nohe (Coles) in the GOP primary, Wheeler picked up moderate voters who might have supported Nohe but were turned off by Gray’s hard-line rhetoric on immigration and county finances.

Gray said he would fight Democratic efforts to cancel a federal contract that enables the sheriff’s department to hold undocumented inmates wanted for deportation beyond their release dates. A certified public accountant, he also said he would audit county spending and opposed a $355 million transportation bond issuance geared toward fixing county roads that was also on the ballot. The bond passed/failed Tuesday.

