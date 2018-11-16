Prince William County’s Republican Party Friday asked Virginia election officials to investigate the outcome of the school board chairman election won by incumbent Democrat Babur Lateef, alleging that a phony campaign for an independent candidate skewed the results.

In a letter sent to the state board of elections, William A. Card, the party committee chairman, said a political action committee called “Republicans for Stanley Bender” posted campaign signs at multiple polling stations in the county in an attempt to siphon away votes from Republican Alyson Satterwhite.

Lateef beat Satterwhite by 10,043 votes. Bender, an independent candidate who barely campaigned in the election, received 14,351 votes.

Card said the PAC was created by Harry Wiggins — a former Democratic Party chairman in Prince William — without Bender’s knowledge, citing state documents that show Wiggins’s name as the contact for “Republicans for Stanley Bender.”

Under state election laws, a PAC created on behalf of a candidate must have written consent from the candidate at least 21 days before filing a statement of organization, Card said in the letter, which was also addressed to Prince William County general registrar Michele L. White. Card’s complaint included an affidavit signed by Bender that says he was unaware of the PAC’s existence before Election Day.

“Mr. Wiggins’s conduct in this regard appears to have been willful,” Card said in the letter. “Had he provided notice to Mr. Bender 21 days before filing the PAC, he would have been unable to carry out his surprise yard sign campaign on Election Day.”



Babur Lateef in 2011. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Wiggins did not return a message for comment Friday, and neither did Lateef.

Christopher E. Piper, the commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Elections, said his staff has received the complaint but would not comment.

In a Facebook post on Election Day, Don Shaw, the Democrats’ party chair, condemned the move, saying it “does not share our values.”