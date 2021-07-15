She did not mention Wexton in a statement that came with her announcement.
Instead, Lawson castigated Democrats in general for a “high tax and spend agenda” that she said hurts hard-working families.
She cited, among other things, efforts to include more mental health services in local policing and the debate over how race and culture factor into school curriculums.
“Virginia’s 10th Congressional District deserves a champion for the people and a leader who has a record of bringing people together rather than a record of division and deep partisan politics,” Lawson said in her statement. “When elected, I will work to rein in spending and cut taxes, defend our police and first responders, and fight for our constitutional rights.”
Lawson, 51, joined Prince William County’s board as a slow-growth advocate out to rein in a tide of new development in the county’s western portion, including her community in Gainesville.
Initially subdued during county board discussions, the Iowa native has lately been a vocal critic of her Democratic colleagues, particularly board chair Ann Wheeler (D), who leads the board with a 5-3 majority.
Lawson took to social media as soon as her announcement was made Thursday.
She promised to fight for a legislative provision known as the Hyde Amendment that would bar the use of federal funds to pay for abortions if the mother’s life wasn’t at risk or if the pregnancy was not the result of incest or rape.
“As a proud mother of two children (one biological & one adopted) & the aunt of a niece with Down syndrome, you can count on me to defend life in the womb!” Lawson tweeted.
She also vowed to oppose a federal voting rights bill that would require the chief election official in each state to establish an automatic voter-registration system that gathers individuals’ information from government databases and registers them unless they intentionally opt out.
Other candidates in the Republican nomination contest for Wexton’s seat include: John Beatty, a Loudoun County School Board member; Monica Carpio, an economist in Fairfax County; Paul Lott, an education consultant in Fairfax; and Clay Percle, a defense industry consultant in Fairfax.