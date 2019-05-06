(Left to Right) Former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor (R) and his successor, Democrat Elaine Luria. (Vicki Cronis-Nohe/For The Washington Post)

A special prosecutor has filed two charges of election fraud against one person connected to the campaign of former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.), but said Taylor himself appeared to have broken no laws in a fraudulent ballot-signature scheme.

In an update released Monday afternoon, Donald S. Caldwell, the special prosecutor in the case, said he presented two indictments to a court against one unnamed individual but that a judge or a jury had not returned the indictments yet. Media in Hampton Roads reported that the person was a campaign staffer for Taylor.

Last fall, a Richmond judge found that several staffers from Taylor’s reelection campaign had submitted false signatures on petitions to help a rival, Shaun Brown, get on the ballot to run against him.

[Judge orders independent candidate off the ballot in Va. congressional race, citing “out and out fraud”]

Democrats said Taylor was trying to split the opposing vote so he could win a second term representing the Virginia Beach-area congressional district. The Democratic nominee, Elaine Luria, went on to defeat Taylor in the November election.

Citing the Fifth Amendment, Taylor’s staffers declined to testify in the case against Brown. But the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney appointed his counterpart in Roanoke, Caldwell, as special prosecutor to see if there were criminal violations.

“Is there probable cause to believe that violations of Virginia law were committed by one or more persons in the submission of election petitions for Shaun Brown?” Caldwell wrote in an update issued Monday afternoon. “Based upon the facts that have been developed at this point in time, the answer to this question is clearly yes.”

Caldwell wrote that he found “no collusion” between Taylor and Brown to have her run as an independent in the race. He did find that Taylor met with staffers in his congressional office last June and made the decision to help Brown “by using available campaign resources to circulate petitions on her behalf.”

But Caldwell noted that simply circulating petitions for someone else - “whatever their motivation for that decision” - is not a crime. And he said there was no evidence of any directive to create fake signatures.

[A Republican congressman helped a rival collect signatures to get on the ballot. Some of those signatures were fake.]

He added, though, that “what actually happened within the campaign headquarters is still a subject of investigation due primarily to the lack of cooperation of key individuals.” The investigation continues, Caldwell said, and “the full explanation of what happened will hopefully be answered in the months to come.”

Taylor called the findings “a complete vindication...Today serves as a complete repudiation of the smears and lies leveled against me in the campaign last year,” he said in a statement distributed on social media.

The findings seem to contradict Taylor’s initial statements last year, in which he distanced himself from the effort to help Brown and said he was “in D.C. when this stuff happened.” Caldwell established that Taylor was in on the initial decision. But Taylor has consistently said that he did not know of any plan to create fake signatures, and Caldwell said the former congressman had cooperated with the investigation.

On Monday, Taylor seemed to blame the scandal for his defeat.

“It is clear the..millions spent by the dishonest Democrats impacted the outcome of the race,” Taylor said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news