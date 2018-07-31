A street scene in the old part of town. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The Northern Virginia town of Purcellville plans to reinstate its police chief Wednesday after a year-long investigation into allegations of misconduct found no evidence of wrongdoing, officials said.

Cynthia McAllister faced being fired after nearly half of the town’s 16 officers accused her of belittling them, inserting herself into internal affairs investigations and trying to intimidate a council member by sharing a dash-cam video that appeared to show the council member running a stop sign.

In a statement, Purcellville Town Manager David Mekarski said an investigation by two outside consultants found no evidence that McAllister had acted inappropriately.

The announcement marked the end of a political drama in the town of nearly 10,000 residents that revolved around attempts to fire McAllister.

Ultimately, the town fired an administrator who, while serving as interim town manager, was accused of having an affair with a human resources consultant brought in to investigate the police chief.

In a statement, McAllister said she is eager to move her department past those problems.

“I am looking forward to resuming my position and working with the police department staff as we continue to strive to provide excellent police services to the residents, businesses and visitors to our town,” she said.