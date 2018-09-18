Del. Robert Bell (R-Albemarle), left, and then-Del. Scott Surovell (D-Mount Vernon) talk after they sparred on the House's congressional redistricting in January 2012. Bell has proposed a new plan related to another redistricting effort, related to House of Delegates lines. (Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post)

Virginia Republicans on Tuesday proposed a new political map to replace one deemed unconstitutional because of the way black voters were concentrated into a few districts.

With a court-ordered deadline looming Oct. 30, Republican leaders of the House of Delegates backed a “politically neutral, race-blind remedial redistricting map” that they said would satisfy the court while causing minimal disruption to existing legislative district lines.

The move appears to signal that GOP leaders are willing to come to the table when legislators return to Richmond on Sept. 27 to consider redistricting plans. It might also suggest they are wary of the map a federal court could impose if they miss the deadline and cannot persuade the Supreme Court to intervene.

Control of the House of Delegates hangs in the balance. Last fall’s elections wiped out a 2-to-1 Republican advantage in the 100-seat House, leaving the GOP with a 51-to-49 edge.

“While we maintain the constitutionality of the bipartisan plan adopted in 2011 and will continue to pursue our appeal to the Supreme Court, we are introducing a map today to demonstrate to the District Court and the public that you can, in fact, draw a politically neutral, race-blind remedial map,” said House Speaker M. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights).

House Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found that 11 House districts were unconstitutionally drawn to concentrate black voters. The court set an Oct. 30 deadline to pass a new map.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called the General Assembly to a special session on Aug. 30 to take up redistricting, and Democrats unveiled a plan that drew new lines for 29 districts to fix the 11 that didn’t pass muster. Most of the districts affected by that plan are around Richmond, Hampton and Norfolk.

But GOP leaders balked at that proposal, which in two cases would have forced two Republican legislators into the same district.

House Republican leaders said Tuesday that they supported a map drawn by Del. Rob Bell (R-Albemarle). Bell’s plan would change lines for 30 districts, all of them adjacent to the 11 challenged districts.

It would not force any incumbents into the same district nor significantly change the partisan makeup of the affected districts, Cox said. Five competitive Republican-held seats would affected by the plan, and they would become 0.9 percent more Republican, Republicans said. Four competitive seats held by Democrats would be affected, and they would become 1.4 percent more Democratic.

“If Democrats are serious, they’ll come to the table and engage in good-faith discussions,” Cox said. “If they don’t, then it will be clear that they are only interested in a self-serving map to bolster their political standing, whether it’s obtained through the legislative or judicial process.”