A political newcomer seeking to oust Del. Luke E. Torian in Virginia’s June 11 Democratic primary is facing calls to end his candidacy over a racist video he posted to Facebook last fall.

Kevin M. Wade, an audiovisual technician from Woodbridge, entered the race against Torian (D-Prince William), who is African American, last month. Last week, an image from the video containing a version of the n-word began circulating among Prince William County Democrats.

Both the Democratic Black Caucus of Virginia, a political group, and the Prince William County chapter of the NAACP have called on Wade to end his candidacy, citing — among other things — anger over admissions by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) that they appeared in blackface decades ago.

“Just like the governor, you need to be concerned with what you put out there and how it’s going to reflect on you,” said Elle “E.J.” Scott, who heads the caucus and is vice chair of the NAACP chapter. “We’ve been through this before, and we don’t need to continually go through it again.”

The video is composed of scenes set to music, including a short cartoon of a man who tricked a woman into giving Halloween candy to three puppets dressed as ghosts. The caption reads: “Ooga booga you got spooked n----.” There is also a scene with an older woman saying “Heil Hitler” while giving a Nazi salute and another with a young man who appears to be flashing a symbol for white power.

Wade, 27, said he was unaware of those images when he shared the nearly five-minute video. He said he saw the first scene — of a young man whose rubber exercise band snapped and hit him in the face — and thought it was funny. After being questioned by fellow Democrats about the Halloween image, Wade said, he immediately removed the video from his Facebook page.

“I didn’t know there was other stuff on it. I’m not a racist,” Wade said.

Torian stopped short of calling on Wade to quit. “That is a decision that Mr. Wade is going to have to make for himself,” he said. “Racism is racism, whether it’s blatant or not. All of us should be mindful of what we post on our Facebook pages.”

Read more:

Va. Gov. Ralph Northam says he wants to focus rest of his term on racial equity

Lt. Gov. Fairfax faces calls to resign over sexual assault allegations

Fundraising dries up for Virginia’s three tainted leaders, but not for fellow Democrats

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news