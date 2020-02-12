“The legacy that we have left to Virginia and to the Democrats who now control its government is very clear. But I fear that a new and different legacy has begun,” Gilbert said in remarks on the House floor.

His critique of the Democrats’ approach, and the way Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria) defended her party’s path, highlighted the fundamental change in philosophy that’s at work this year.

A diverse slate of Democrats won majorities in both chambers of the legislature in last fall’s elections, breaking a 20-year grip on Republican power in the House. On Tuesday, the deadline for each chamber to pass all its bills and send them to the other, Democrats advanced a mountain of legislation that would loosen restrictions on abortion, mandate a transition to clean energy, impose gun control, ease access to voting and much more.

“This was truly an historic week in Richmond,” Gilbert said. “But...not all history is necessarily good.”

Gilbert warned that Democrats don’t appreciate the key role that business interests play in Virginia’s success. “How the fortunes of the business community go, so go the personal success and struggles of our citizens,” he said. “What our colleagues repeatedly misunderstand is that a thriving business environment means more and better jobs. It means more opportunities for people...It means that people are better able to care for their families.”

Laws being pushed by Democrats will “sharply diminish” that, he said: New taxes on gasoline and cigarettes. New powers for local governments to raise taxes. Fees for plastic grocery bags. Changes to workers compensation policy. Allowing collective bargaining for public employees.

Proposed mandates for green energy, he said, will make electricity bills go up and hurt the state’s coal and gas industries. “Democrats apparently want to run Virginia’s thriving economy not on the abundant energy resources that we already have at our disposal....but merely on rays of sunlight and gusts of wind,” he said.

Those policies “will hurt the poor and underprivileged the most,” he said. Employers will leave the state or cut back on hiring. He complained that Democrats “only seem to ever be judged by their intentions, by their good and lofty intentions. They never seem to be judged by results.”

Voters who turned to Democrats last year “simply because they were mad at Donald Trump” are about to get serious buyer’s remorse, Gilbert said.

“What additional costs can our economy and our citizens bear and continue to thrive? We are about to find out,” he concluded, to applause from his fellow Republicans.

Herring, the first African American woman to serve as majority leader, rose to reply.

First, she said, Virginians did not elect Democrats just to spite Trump: “Virginia voters turned out because they were tired of the restrictive Republican policies on the other side of the aisle.”

Democrats also prize the state’s reputation as a top destination for business, she said, adding that the policies that have boosted Virginia’s business climate were championed by Democratic governors who worked with the Republican-controlled legislature.

But the needs of workers must be part of the equation, she said.

“We believe that we can be a good place for business but at the same time a person can earn a decent wage,” Herring said. “When someone earns more money, it puts more money into the economy and makes us stronger.”

The push for renewable energy is an attempt to create jobs in new industries while solving a major problem, she said. “We know that not everything can run on air and the sun, but we do know that our environment is being harmed. We are about conservation, and we’re about innovation.”

Democrats, she argued, are trying to keep up with a changing world. “History doesn’t just end here with this session,” she said. “What we have done is to create a business-friendly environment, make sure that people can put food on their table [and] making sure that laborers can get together and bargain.”

She ended with a plea for common effort. “I know that both of us on both sides of the aisle love this commonwealth very much,” she said, acknowledging that Democrats should not “minimize the way you [Republicans] see things.”

“And while we may have differences, I encourage each of us to listen to each other,” she said. Democrats responded with a standing ovation.

There hasn’t been much evidence of togetherness in a session that has featured a massive rally by armed gun-rights protesters and suggestions that some parts of Virginia should be kicked out for being too liberal.