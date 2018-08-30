Legislators returned to the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Thursday for a special session on redistricting. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Virginia’s legislators returned to the Capitol on Thursday for a special session called to fix a political map that a federal court deemed unconstitutional, saying 11 districts were racially gerrymandered.

But legislators were in and out of the General Assembly without coming to anything close to an agreement on how — or even whether — to redraw the map.

Republicans were not on board with the session, called by Gov. Ralph Northam (D), or with the new map that Democrats had unveiled the day before to redraw 29 House of Delegates districts.

While the legislature faces a court order to come up with a new map by Oct. 30, Republican House leaders have asked for a delay while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Democrats, including Northam, said there is no reason to wait.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled on June 26 that 11 Virginia House districts drawn in 2011 were an unconstitutional effort to concentrate African American voters.

House Democrats proposed a plan to reshape several districts surrounding the 11 at the heart of the case. In all, 29 districts would be affected, most of them in or around Richmond, Hampton and Norfolk.

The design of new districts could be an important factor in next year’s state elections, when all 100 House seats will be at stake. Last year, Democrats made huge gains and whittled a two-thirds Republican majority down to 51-49. They are hoping to win their first majority in nearly two decades in 2019, and newly designed districts could make the difference.

The House and Senate met for a few hours at the Capitol to do the procedural work needed to get the session underway. House Republicans used the occasion to blast the Democrats’ plan as an overtly partisan “power grab,” while Democrats defended it as a way to correct flawed district lines and comply with a court order.

There were no substantive votes taken. The legislation was sent to a House committee that met later in the day for a hearing, where Republicans put on an extended PowerPoint presentation to highlight what they saw as its partisan features.

The one surprise of the day came during the floor session, when a Democrat spoke harshly against his party’s plan.

“It’s a self-serving political power grab,” said Del. Steve Heretick (D-Portsmouth). “It’s gerrymandering in response to gerrymandering. It’s tit for tat.”

When he wound up his speech, there was finally agreement on one point: No one on the floor saw fit to applaud.