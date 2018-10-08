Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Rep. Dave Brat (R) are in a tight race in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. (Carlos Bernate/Bloomberg; Timothy C. Wright/For the Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.) is airing a TV ad that criticizes Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s positions on taxes, healthcare and “sanctuary cities” — and her campaign calls two out of the three untrue.

Locked in a tight race, both candidates and their allies are spending heavily on TV ads in the central Virginia district, which includes rural areas as well as parts of Richmond and its suburbs.

Brat and Republican-aligned interest groups spent $363,275 on commercials last week alone, according to the non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project. Spanberger and her allies spent $408,728 over the same period, including an ad that features the mother of a diabetic son who criticizes Brat for voting against protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The Brat ad says Spanberger would eliminate the tax cuts passed under President Trump, support sanctuary cities and hike health care spending by $32 trillion, so much that it would “bankrupt Medicare are we know it.”

“What do we really know about Abigail Spanberger and her policies?” his ad begins. “Well, we know she’d eliminate the tax cuts that have helped Virginia families. We know she supports sanctuary cities in Virginia. And we know Spanberger’s health care plan would bankrupt Medicare as we know it: a $32 trillion dollar spending increase that would double our taxes. ”

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, has been on the record opposing Trump’s tax cuts, but says she is opposed to sanctuary cities, and supports a different health care plan that differs from the one Brat describes.

Spanberger says she wants “Medicare X,” a plan proposed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) that would offer Medicare an option on the health exchanges for non-elderly Americans. They could buy into a publicly provided insurance plan using the network of Medicare providers, at similar rates.

This is different than the “Medicare for All” plan advanced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), which is often referred to as “single payer,” would make Medicare the basis for all healthcare and some estimates put the cost at $32 trillion.

Brat’s campaign notes that during a Democratic primary debate in May, Spanberger said she supported a single-payer system “in principle.”

In the same sentence, however, she said the Medicare X “public option” is the way to go.

“I do in principle support single payer, but I believe in universal coverage, through a public option, is the method that I would pursue,” she said then.

The Brat campaign bases the sanctuary cities claim on a comment the blog Blue Virginia attributed to Spanberger last year.

“Ultimately, ‘sanctuary cities’ are a localities decision,” she is quoted saying. “It’s a decision that should be made between the localities and local law enforcement, in terms of what their capabilities are.”

Spanberger’s campaign said she is opposed to sanctuary cities and that she was referring to a voluntary federal program known as 287(g), a section of the 2009 Immigration and Nationality Act. It deputizes local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration laws.

On Monday, Brat rolled out a new spot that said Spanberger was part of “a liberal mob” that shouted him down at a town hall meeting in Chesterfield last year. The ad tries to chip away at Spanberger’s image as a moderate.

Video from the event shows Spanberger sitting in the front row and responding as Brat asked the crowd a series of questions.

“How many people want to see individual income tax rate reductions for you in the room?” he says.

Spanberger shakes her head “no.”

“How many people want to see tax increases to fund more programs?”

Spanberger shakes her head “yes.” Corporate tax rate reductions? She’s a no. More federal government regulation? She’s a yes.

“Although Abigail Spanberger claims to be above party labels and partisan politics, she can’t hide from the facts in this video: she’s on video visibly joining with a liberal mob trying to shout down Rep. Brat’s town hall in Chesterfield,” Brat spokeswoman Katey Price said in a written statement.

Spanberger’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spanberger’s latest ad features Jody Cametas, identified as a Goochland mother and former Brat supporter who broke with the congressman after her 10-year-old son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“It’s so expensive that so many families are sharing supplies in order to make ends meet,” she says. “I feel betrayed by Dave Brat that voted against protections for pre-existing conditions for families like mine. I voted for Dave Brat once. I will not make that mistake again. I’m voting for Abigail Spanberger.”

Brat spokeswoman Katey Price said the Spanberger ad relies on a procedural vote he took to bring the bill to the floor. Brat has saidthat the bill, which passed the House but died in the Senate, protected people with pre-existing conditions.

The bill would have prevented insurers from denying coverage, but it would have allowed insurers to charge much higher premiums, independent fact-checkers found at the time.

Both sides attempt to raise fears about the other in some of their ads, although Brat also tries to soften his Freedom Caucus image with a puppy-centric spot that shows him and his family frolicking on the floor with an assortment of puppies.

“Dave Brat wrote bipartisan legislation to stop a federal agency from conducting cruel medical research on dogs because our tax dollars should never go to pay for something that’s cruel,” a narrator says.

Brat and Spanberger are in a close contest to represent a suburban-rural swath of central Virginia, a longtime GOP stronghold widely seen as within reach of Democrats in the Trump era. Brat won the seat four years ago after pulling off a shocking primary upset over Rep. Eric Cantor, then the House majority leader. The Cook Political Report classifies the race as a toss-up.